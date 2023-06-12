Close
LOCAL NEWS

Hiker missing in Olympics ‘self-rescues’ 50+ miles from last location

Jun 12, 2023, 7:31 AM | Updated: 9:31 am

hiker missing olympics...

NPS said that he had been missing in Olympic National Park since Wednesday, June 7, but was reunited with his family Saturday, June 10. (Photo from the Clallam County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo from the Clallam County Sheriff's Office)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A hiker missing for more than two days in the Olympics has been found after ‘self-rescuing’ at a trailhead 50 miles away from where he was last seen.

The National Park Service (NPS) said in their press release that he had been missing in Olympic National Park since Wednesday, June 7, but was reunited with his family Saturday, June 10.

44-year-old Hunter Fraser originally set off on a two-day, 40-mile hike on Monday, but after not coming back as planned, his family started to worry.

The California resident was last seen in Sequim near the Deer Ridge Trailhead. His vehicle was located by a Clallam County Sheriff’s Deputy near a dedicated parking area near the trailhead.

Fraser ‘self-rescued,’ alongside the assistance of other hikers, at the Dosewallips River Trail located within Olympic National Park.

This is more than 50 miles away from where he was last seen in Sequim.

Fraser was driven to Quilcene, where he was met by loved ones and medical responders on Saturday.

Ninety search and rescue personnel were involved in the search.

“Olympic National Park wants to extend gratitude to the numerous organizations that helped with the search operations: Washington State SAR Planning Unit, Quilcene Fire & Rescue, Snohomish County Volunteer SAR, Kitsap County ESAR, Jefferson County SAR, Olympic Mountain Rescue, Pierce County ESAR, Tacoma Mountain Rescue, Clallam County SAR, Mount Rainier National Park, U.S. Forest Service, and the U.S. Coast Guard,” NPS stated.

