Costco recalls frozen fruit brand over hepatitis concerns

Costco is recalling frozen fruit sold in multiple states, including Washington, because it may be contaminated with hepatitis A.

This affects the “Wawona Frozen Foods Organic Daybreak Blend.”

“Although hepatitis A has not been detected in this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming food and return it to their local Costco for a full refund,” the recall notice said.

The potentially contaminated fruit was sold between April and June of last year.

The Food and Drug Administration said no one has gotten sick yet.