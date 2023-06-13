Air Tahiti Nui to increase number of flights from Seattle to Paris

Air Tahiti Nui has announced an increase in its service from Seattle to Paris.

After first inaugurating the Seattle route on Oct. 5, 2022, Air Tahiti Nui will continue service to Paris through the winter.

Starting on June 13, this new service to and from Paris will be combined with the five routes via Los Angeles, allowing Air Tahiti Nui to offer a total of seven flights per week between Paris and Papeete (the capital of French Polynesia) from June to September 2023.

“We are proud to be only the second gateway for Air Tahiti Nui in North America, and this new, year-round flight to Paris is a wonderful complement to their existing Seattle-Tahiti service,” said Lance Lyttle, SEA Airport Managing Director. “Whether you’re traveling just between Paris and Seattle or are transiting between Paris and French Polynesia, we look forward to welcoming you to SEA and invite you to experience our efficient new international arrivals facility.”

The new summer service Papeete – Paris via Seattle is scheduled as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Frequency Papeete – Seattle 11:30 pm 12:00 n +1 Monday, Friday Seattle – Paris 12:30 pm 9:00 am +1 Tuesday, Saturday Paris- Seattle 12:05 pm 1:20 pm Wednesday, Sunday Seattle – Papeete 13:20 pm 9:50 pm Wednesday, Sunday

For the next winter season starting on October 29th, the schedule* will change as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Frequency Papeete – Seattle 11:35 pm 11:00 am+1 Tuesday, Friday Seattle – Paris 1:00 pm 7:30 am +1 Wednesday, Saturday Paris- Seattle 11:35 am 12: 50 am Thursday, Sunday Seattle – Papeete 2:50 pm 10:20 pm Thursday, Sunday

*Schedule subject to change.

“The opening of the new Tahiti-Seattle direct service was already an exciting achievement for Air Tahiti Nui,” said Mathieu Bechonnet, Air Tahiti Nui’s Managing Director.

“Pushing this service to Paris for the summer was a way for us to offer even more options for our client base in Tahiti to reach Paris while also allowing the Seattle region to enjoy more options to explore France and Europe.”

Air Tahiti Nui links the South Pacific with four continents. It is one of only two airlines to offer a selection of non-stop flights connecting Los Angeles and Paris. With the new non-stop service to Tahiti from Seattle commencing on Oct. 5, 2022, Air Tahiti Nui is the only airline connecting the Pacific Northwest and French Polynesia.