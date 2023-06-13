Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Air Tahiti Nui to increase number of flights from Seattle to Paris

Jun 13, 2023, 2:55 PM

air tahiti nui...

Air Tahiti Nui is flying to Paris out of Sea-Tac more often. (Air Tahiti)

(Air Tahiti)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Air Tahiti Nui has announced an increase in its service from Seattle to Paris.

After first inaugurating the Seattle route on Oct. 5, 2022, Air Tahiti Nui will continue service to Paris through the winter.

Starting on June 13, this new service to and from Paris will be combined with the five routes via Los Angeles, allowing Air Tahiti Nui to offer a total of seven flights per week between Paris and Papeete (the capital of French Polynesia) from June to September 2023.

“We are proud to be only the second gateway for Air Tahiti Nui in North America, and this new, year-round flight to Paris is a wonderful complement to their existing Seattle-Tahiti service,” said Lance Lyttle, SEA Airport Managing Director. “Whether you’re traveling just between Paris and Seattle or are transiting between Paris and French Polynesia, we look forward to welcoming you to SEA and invite you to experience our efficient new international arrivals facility.”

Aloha, Paine Field: Alaska Airlines adds new direct flight to Hawaii

The new summer service Papeete – Paris via Seattle is scheduled as follows:

Route                     

 Departure

Arrival

Frequency
Papeete – Seattle  11:30 pm 12:00 n +1  Monday, Friday
Seattle – Paris 12:30 pm 9:00 am +1 Tuesday, Saturday
Paris- Seattle 12:05 pm 1:20 pm Wednesday, Sunday
Seattle – Papeete 13:20 pm 9:50 pm Wednesday, Sunday

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the next winter season starting on October 29th, the schedule* will change as follows:

Route

 Departure    

Arrival

 Frequency
Papeete – Seattle 11:35 pm 11:00 am+1 Tuesday, Friday
Seattle – Paris 1:00 pm 7:30 am +1 Wednesday, Saturday
Paris- Seattle 11:35 am 12: 50 am Thursday, Sunday
Seattle – Papeete 2:50 pm 10:20 pm  Thursday, Sunday

 

 

 

 

 

*Schedule subject to change.

“The opening of the new Tahiti-Seattle direct service was already an exciting achievement for Air Tahiti Nui,” said Mathieu Bechonnet, Air Tahiti Nui’s Managing Director.

“Pushing this service to Paris for the summer was a way for us to offer even more options for our client base in Tahiti to reach Paris while also allowing the Seattle region to enjoy more options to explore France and Europe.”

Air Tahiti Nui links the South Pacific with four continents. It is one of only two airlines to offer a selection of non-stop flights connecting Los Angeles and Paris. With the new non-stop service to Tahiti from Seattle commencing on Oct. 5, 2022, Air Tahiti Nui is the only airline connecting the Pacific Northwest and French Polynesia.

Local News

seattle school bus contract...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle school bus drivers reach contract, strike avoided

The union that represents many of bus drivers and mechanics for the Seattle School District has a new contract.

15 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Black bear startles Kirkland residents when seen roaming on decks and drinking from bird feeders

A black bear was spotted Monday morning in a Kirkland neighborhood less than half a mile away from Bridle Trails State Park.

15 hours ago

Seattle city hall park...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle City Hall Park reopens, hoping to shed troubled past

After being closed for almost two years, Seattle City Hall Park has reopened, hoping that several improvements will help keep the park safe.

15 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Green...

Associated Press

Trump at courthouse for appearance in classified documents case | Live updates

The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw.

15 hours ago

belltown victim shot...

L.B. Gilbert

Two people shot in Belltown, roads blocked off by police

Seattle Police are on the scene of a shooting in Belltown that has left at least one victim with a gunshot wound.

15 hours ago

seattle Harrell housing levy ballot...

L.B. Gilbert

Harrell to sign $970M housing levy, moves to Seattle-wide ballot

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is set to sign a renewal of the Housing Levy that is used to fund affordable housing in the city.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Air Tahiti Nui to increase number of flights from Seattle to Paris