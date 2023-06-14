Mail service may change in rural Snohomish County

Postal workers in some small Snohomish County towns say their post offices will soon no longer serve as mail delivery hubs.

The Everett Herald, citing a source within the Seattle District Regional Office, said mail distribution would be run out of Everett.

Snohomish, Granite Falls, and Marysville may soon have post offices that only offer retail services.

In a Facebook post, Kurt Eckrem, the Washington president of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, said “There’s a lot of rumors going around.” Eckrem confirmed he had heard about the impending changes from carriers and others in the union.

Reached for comment, a U.S. Postal Service spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied the changes.

The postal worker talking to the Herald said, “all mail delivery for these cities would come from” Everett and that employees have been told this news, but not the public.

Asked if post offices were set to be closed in favor of a new “Sorting and Delivery Center,” U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Kim Frum responded in an email:

“We will continue to evaluate additional potential S&DC sites based on these criteria and further configuration of the new network. As we move forward with this initiative, customers will see no changes to their local Post Office retail operations. No Post Offices will be closed, and PO Box service will not be changed.”