Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Port of Seattle reaches tentative agreement with Dock Workers Union

Jun 15, 2023, 6:51 AM

port seattle dock union...

Containers sit on a ship docked in a berth at the Port of Oakland. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

A tentative agreement has been reached between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association on a new 6-year contract.

According to a statement from both parties, the tentative deal was negotiated with assistance from Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su.

Port of Seattle remains shut down; Consumers could feel impact

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that recognizes the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of the ILWU workforce in keeping our ports operating,” said PMA President James McKenna and ILWU President Willie Adams in a joint statement.  “We are also pleased to turn our full attention back to the operation of the West Coast Ports.”

The deal covers all 29 West Coast ports, which includes the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, which have recently been involved in a work slowdown.

Following the joint announcement, President Joe Biden released a statement praising Acting Secretary Su and both parties for their tentative agreement.

“As I have always said,” it reads, “collective bargaining works, and I congratulate both parties at the ports for reaching an agreement. I want to thank Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, who used her deep experience and judgment to keep the parties talking, working with them to reach an agreement after a long and sometimes acrimonious negotiation. Above all, I congratulate the port workers, who have served heroically through the pandemic and the countless challenges it brought and will finally get the pay, benefits, and quality of life they deserve.”

Both sides still have to ratify the agreement, and they agreed not to release details of the settlement.

Local News

portal reimburse fines drug...

L.B. Gilbert

New portal set up to reimburse fines of overturned drug charges

Washington state will launch an online portal for fines paid in overturned drug cases through a new web portal launching next month.

7 hours ago

FILE - A statue of a bear still stands by a home burned by the Beachie Creek Fire on Sept. 12, 2020...

Associated Press

Oregon Jury: PacifiCorp must pay punitive damages for wildfires

A jury in Oregon says the electric utility PacifiCorp must pay punitive damages for causing devastating wildfires in 2020 — on top of an earlier verdict already expected to amount to billions of dollars.

7 hours ago

Bullet holes are seen in the driver's door window of a Tesla as police secure the scene following a...

Associated Press

Pregnant woman fatally shot in car at Seattle intersection

SEATTLE (AP) — A woman who was eight months pregnant died after a man shot multiple times into a car she was in while stopped at an intersection in central Seattle, authorities said. The 34-year-old woman’s baby was delivered at a hospital and but died soon after, The Seattle Times reported Wednesday, citing a probable […]

1 day ago

Hiker...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Hiker went missing in Olympic National Park in same week he had court date in domestic violence case

We’re now learning that a hiker who disappeared in Olympic National Park for days late last week was missing while he was due in California court for a domestic violence case.

1 day ago

Belltown shooting...

Bill Kaczaraba

Victims identified in Belltown shooting; suspect remains in jail

The victims in Tuesday’s shooting in Belltown have been identified, according to Seattle Police. 34-year-old Elna Kwon, who was eight months pregnant, died of her gunshot wounds. The second victim, 37-year-old Sung Kwon, is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect in the case, who has not yet been charged, failed to show up to his […]

1 day ago

Gas pump...

Kate Stone

Gas thieves strike in Everett

Everett police nabbed two gas thieves in the act Tuesday morning.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Port of Seattle reaches tentative agreement with Dock Workers Union