Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Gee Scott: Where did all the good customer service go?

Jun 16, 2023, 8:33 AM | Updated: 9:09 am

good customer service...

A waiter carries glasses of orange juice and mineral water on a tray, taken at the FFF Bayern Berlinale reception at the Bayerische Vetretung. The 73rd International Film Festival will take place in Berlin from Feb. 16 to 26, 2023. Photo: Sören Stache/dpa (Photo by Sören Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(Photo by Sören Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Gee Scott's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio host

If you’re Gen X, then you were probably raised by the television in some type of way. A lot of the TV shows back then had a lot of good messages.

Well, so did some of the commercials. One of my favorite commercials was the McDonald’s commercial featuring Calvin. I loved how proud he was to have a job. Plus when he wasn’t working, he was wearing some amazing clothes.

More from Gee Scott: Why does alcohol get so much love?

Time out!! I need to explain the Calvin commercials. When I got older, I realized how much I didn’t like the commercials. The fact that working at McDonald’s is the way to bigger and better things is a little rough, but the implication that his friends weren’t doing anything at all was wild.

Everyone in the commercial was shocked that Calvin made it to management. Oh well, everyone has grown to understand better.

The takeaway is the pride that Calvin had. That was something that I always loved and admired. So much so that I always wanted to work in customer service.

Speaking of customer service, what happened to great customer service? I mean, it’s out there, but it seems to be rare.

Customer service is an essential aspect of any successful business. In the modern-day world, customers have more power and options than ever before, and this means that companies need to place a greater emphasis on providing high-quality customer service experiences.

The other day my wife and I were flying back from Arizona. We stopped off at one of the airport lounges. There was this young man around 21 or 22 years old that helped us.

His customer service was so good that I felt compelled to write about it. I let him know how appreciative we were of his outstanding service. It was his passion and attention to detail that made him truly great. You could tell that his mission was to make sure we were taken care of. I didn’t get a chance to really talk to him, but if I did, here’s what I’d say.

Young man, how you do anything is how you do everything. Continue to stay the way that you are. You have a special gift for working with people, and it’s rare to come across someone like you. Chase being great at what you do, and the money will chase you. When it’s time to train the next person, show them the ways so that they can be exactly like you.

Some say that these jobs aren’t supposed to be careers, to which I say they’re wrong.

Customer service is a critical component of any successful business and contributes to customer retention, satisfaction, and cost reduction. Companies that prioritize customer service and invest in the training of their staff can reap the many benefits that come with providing excellent customer service.

Maybe there’s time for change in this industry. I’d love to see the pay increase so that we can help with the increase in great customer service. Let’s face it, we could all use some extra kindness in the world these days.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

dad shot relationship...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: My Dad was shot and our relationship changed forever

Travis Mayfield: My relationship with my Dad is no longer tumultuous, after he was shot during his police officer job.

12 hours ago

Father's Day respect...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott: ‘I want fathers to get some respect’ on Father’s Day

As Father's Day nears, KIRO Newsradio's Gee Scott says he doesn't think dads get enough respect this day and age.

2 days ago

long lazy summer days...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Long, lazy summer days let me appreciate all the joy

I've been having so many stressful conversations this week. It's nice to take a break and enjoy those summer days.

2 days ago

Sue Bird statue...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Now is the perfect time to build Sue Bird a statue

Sue Bird is nothing short of a historic figure. She is a living legend. It is time to build a Sue Bird statue outside Climate Pledge Arena.

3 days ago

boomers spending generation...

MyNorthwest Staff

Video: Why are boomers spending more than other generations?

Micki Gomez joins Seattle's Morning News to discuss why the Boomer generation spends so much more than any other generation.

4 days ago

mayfield kindness recharge...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Let’s give each other space and kindness to recharge

Maybe work stress is draining you faster than you can recharge it. Maybe the general state of our world prevents you from even getting to 100% at all.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Gee Scott: Where did all the good customer service go?