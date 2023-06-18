Close
LOCAL NEWS

Sheriff’s office says shooter in custody after incident at Gorge Amphitheater campground

Jun 17, 2023, 10:47 PM

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that a shooter at the Gorge Amphitheater campground has been taken into custody. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that a shooter at the Gorge Amphitheater campground has been taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office sent out a warning regarding the alleged shooter around 9 p.m. Saturday, telling people at the Gorge to “seek cover.”

An hour later, they further clarified that a shooting incident had taken place at the neighboring campgrounds rather than inside the Gorge venue itself, and that a shooter had been apprehended.

The Gorge is hosting Beyond Wonderland this weekend, an electronic music festival with attendance in the thousands. The venue features campgrounds directly outside its main entrance, as well as a larger area roughly a half mile away.

From 2022: Investigators say man at Gorge Amphitheater was not planning a mass shooting

The festival sent out a tweet shortly after 10 p.m. telling attendees to avoid the Gate H campgrounds, while noting that there is no current danger.

It is unclear at this time whether anyone was injured.

The rest of Saturday night’s planned concert will continue as planned.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

