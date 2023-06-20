Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Community helps Seattle police catch alleged stabber in Magnolia

Jun 20, 2023, 1:12 PM

seattle stabber magnolia...

Detective Judinna Gulpan said that the stabbing happened in broad daylight Monday, around 9:30 a.m. (Photo from Seattle Police)

(Photo from Seattle Police)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police are thanking vigilant residents in the Magnolia neighborhood who helped them catch a stabbing suspect.

Detective Judinna Gulpan said that the stabbing happened in broad daylight Monday, around 9:30 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of a man stabbed in the 2600 block of West Galer Street, where they found a 62-year-old man stabbed in the torso.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and while there, police say witnesses helped officers find the 58-year-old man who stabbed him.

That man was taken to King County Jail.

From 2019: Naked man arrested for Seattle stabbings has violent criminal history

Tukwila Police search for suspect in shooting of 17-year-old

Tukwila Police say a 17-year-old boy has died from gunshot wounds after being shot at a bus stop Sunday.

The bus stop is next to Foster High School, near the corner of 42nd Avenue South and South 144th Street.

Police believe the shooting occurred during a fight between the boy and the suspected shooter around 4:30 p.m.

No information has been released about the suspect.

Police don’t believe this was a random incident. Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating.

Seattle Police arrest man for shooting gun in International District

Seattle police officers arrested a 39-year-old man for firing a handgun near 8th Avenue and King Street Monday, shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of a man firing a gun in the 800 block of South King Street. Upon arrival, witnesses pointed out the suspect and told officers they observed the man firing the gun.

Officers contacted the suspect, who denied having a firearm. Officers had probable cause to arrest the suspect for firing his weapon and took him into custody. Police recovered a 9mm handgun from the suspect.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail.

Crime Blotter

belltown victim shot safety seattle march...

L.B. Gilbert

Pregnant woman, unborn child, die in Belltown shooting

A 34-year-old woman and her unborn child died in a shooting Tuesday morning in Belltown, according to Seattle Police.

8 days ago

redmond arrest kidnapping suspect...

L.B. Gilbert

Redmond police arrest man for attempted kidnapping of two girls

Two girls fought off a man that tried to kidnap them Sunday night, according to Redmond Police, who have since arrested the man.

9 days ago

seattle shooting Garfield suspects...

L.B. Gilbert

12-year-old escapes home, steals cell phone before same-day arrest

A 12-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree escape after stealing a cell phone at Round1 Bowling.

13 days ago

seattle double homicide...

Frank Sumrall

Charges filed against Georgetown double homicide suspect

A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder and assault in a double homicide that took place in Georgetown last January.

20 days ago

auburn apartment shot...

L.B. Gilbert

Man shot at Auburn apartment, police say multiple people involved

A man was left in critical condition after being shot at an Auburn apartment building Tuesday night, according to police.

21 days ago

kayak westsuit bellevue robbery...

Frank Sumrall

Burglars equipped with kayaks, wetsuits, rob $20K from Bellevue home

Burglars equipped with kayaks and wetsuits, broke into a home in Bellevue along Lake Washington last Thursday, according to police.

22 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Community helps Seattle police catch alleged stabber in Magnolia