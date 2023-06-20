Community helps Seattle police catch alleged stabber in Magnolia

Seattle Police are thanking vigilant residents in the Magnolia neighborhood who helped them catch a stabbing suspect.

Detective Judinna Gulpan said that the stabbing happened in broad daylight Monday, around 9:30 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of a man stabbed in the 2600 block of West Galer Street, where they found a 62-year-old man stabbed in the torso.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and while there, police say witnesses helped officers find the 58-year-old man who stabbed him.

That man was taken to King County Jail.

Tukwila Police search for suspect in shooting of 17-year-old

Tukwila Police say a 17-year-old boy has died from gunshot wounds after being shot at a bus stop Sunday.

The bus stop is next to Foster High School, near the corner of 42nd Avenue South and South 144th Street.

Police believe the shooting occurred during a fight between the boy and the suspected shooter around 4:30 p.m.

No information has been released about the suspect.

Police don’t believe this was a random incident. Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating.

Seattle Police arrest man for shooting gun in International District

Seattle police officers arrested a 39-year-old man for firing a handgun near 8th Avenue and King Street Monday, shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of a man firing a gun in the 800 block of South King Street. Upon arrival, witnesses pointed out the suspect and told officers they observed the man firing the gun.

Officers contacted the suspect, who denied having a firearm. Officers had probable cause to arrest the suspect for firing his weapon and took him into custody. Police recovered a 9mm handgun from the suspect.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail.