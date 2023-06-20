Close
Seattle Seahawks opening up nine training camp practices to fans

Jun 20, 2023, 4:58 PM | Updated: 5:16 pm

Seattle Seahawks season is right around the corner, with training camp beginning in late July. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks are opening nine training camp practices to the public, the team announced Tuesday, with camp lasting from July 26 to August 16.

Eight of the nine practices open for fans will take place at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton while the final open practice will be a special Seahawks Football Fest, including a mock game, at Lumen Field on Aug. 4. The mock game will serve as an informal dress rehearsal before the team’s first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 10.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, set to be sold Wednesday, June 21, at 1 p.m. Attending any of the first eight open practices will cost fans $15 while the Seahawks Football Fest costs $20. Fans 15 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

In addition to getting a sneak peek at the Seahawks’ 2023 season before it kicks off against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams on September 10 (Week 1), the team announced the open practices will have activities including photo opportunities with coaches and players, appearances by Seahawks dancers, the Blue Thunder drumline, and Blitz, a retro fanny pack giveaway — exclusively for season ticket holders, meet-and-greets with season ticket account representatives, food trucks with a beer garden, and a post-practice autographed football toss.

The open practices are themed, featuring a “Welcome Back Football” day (July 26), Legends and Throwbacks (July 30), Mascot Mayhem (Aug. 3), Military Day (Aug. 8), College Alumni Day (Aug. 13), and two Kids’ Days (August 1 and 16).

The Seahawks, after spending a pair of first-round picks on Illinois Cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Ohio State Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, is looking to build upon its 2022 season that produced four Pro Bowlers and a wildcard berth. This past free agency period, the Seahawks signed former Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones on a three-year deal worth over $51 million — one of the largest free-agent deals in franchise history.

