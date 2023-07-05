Suspect in Gorge shooting pleads not guilty to all charges in court

Update: James Kelly, the suspect in June’s fatal shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater campgrounds, pled not guilty to all charges Wednesday. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of domestic violence.

Original Story:

Officials at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) confirmed June 22 police in Grant County arrested a JBLM soldier for the mass shooting.

Court documents released June 21 reported Kelly may have been hallucinating on psychedelic mushrooms at the time of the incident.

Kelly had gone to the Gorge for the Beyond Wonderland music festival. He and his girlfriend set up a tent at the campground June 18.

He told police that before walking over to the concert venue, he took a dose of mushrooms, despite having a “bad hallucination experience” from a previous dose.

Kelly said that while at the concert, he started to hallucinate again and thought the world was ending.

His girlfriend said she and Kelly returned to their campsite with Kelly insisting, “This is the end.”

Kelly got his handgun he had stored in a lockbox in his truck, loaded a magazine and stepped out from the vehicle with the weapon in his hand, according to KIRO 7.

The two people killed were an engaged couple from Seattle, identified as 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz and her fiancée, 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla. The soldier is also accused of shooting and injuring 31-year-old Andrew Cuadra, who goes by August Morningstar, of Eugene, Oregon, and Lily Luksich, 20, of Mill Creek.

‘When he shot me, I didn’t feel anything:’ Gorge shooting survivor tells story of how he stayed alive

With reports of gunfire at the campground quickly spreading, a Crowd Management Services employee drove to the scene. Police say Kelly fired at her vehicle. The bullet pierced the windshield and hit her glasses, crushing them, and leaving the worker cut and bruised.

Kelly continued shooting, hitting a Grant County Sheriff’s drone that was overhead.

Court documents show Kelly then shot his girlfriend in the foot and in the upper leg, causing her permanent injuries.

Kelly stopped after an officer shot him. He remains in custody after being treated for his injuries at a Spokane hospital.

Lieutenant Colonial Mike Burns said that Kelly is from Ohio and assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment. Kelly joined the Army in 2021.