Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Suspect in Gorge shooting pleads not guilty to all charges in court

Jul 5, 2023, 9:44 AM | Updated: 12:53 pm

jblm gorge shooting...

Lieutenant Colonial Mike Burns said that the suspect is a 26-year-old from Ohio and is assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment and joined the army in 2021. (Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY


Your best source for local news

Update: James Kelly, the suspect in June’s fatal shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater campgrounds, pled not guilty to all charges Wednesday. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of domestic violence.

Original Story:

Officials at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) confirmed June 22 police in Grant County arrested a JBLM soldier for the mass shooting.

Court documents released June 21 reported Kelly may have been hallucinating on psychedelic mushrooms at the time of the incident.

Kelly had gone to the Gorge for the Beyond Wonderland music festival. He and his girlfriend set up a tent at the campground June 18.

He told police that before walking over to the concert venue, he took a dose of mushrooms, despite having a “bad hallucination experience” from a previous dose.

Kelly said that while at the concert, he started to hallucinate again and thought the world was ending.

His girlfriend said she and Kelly returned to their campsite with Kelly insisting, “This is the end.”

Kelly got his handgun he had stored in a lockbox in his truck, loaded a magazine and stepped out from the vehicle with the weapon in his hand, according to KIRO 7.

The two people killed were an engaged couple from Seattle, identified as 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz and her fiancée, 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla. The soldier is also accused of shooting and injuring 31-year-old Andrew Cuadra, who goes by August Morningstar, of Eugene, Oregon, and Lily Luksich, 20, of Mill Creek.

‘When he shot me, I didn’t feel anything:’ Gorge shooting survivor tells story of how he stayed alive

With reports of gunfire at the campground quickly spreading, a Crowd Management Services employee drove to the scene. Police say Kelly fired at her vehicle. The bullet pierced the windshield and hit her glasses, crushing them, and leaving the worker cut and bruised.

Kelly continued shooting, hitting a Grant County Sheriff’s drone that was overhead.

Court documents show Kelly then shot his girlfriend in the foot and in the upper leg, causing her permanent injuries.

Kelly stopped after an officer shot him. He remains in custody after being treated for his injuries at a Spokane hospital.

Lieutenant Colonial Mike Burns said that Kelly is from Ohio and assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment. Kelly joined the Army in 2021.

Local News

prostitution...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee, Ursula disagree on recent arrests of johns on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue

Seattle Police arrested seven johns along Aurora Avenue last week. The increased emphasis was aimed at the buyers of victims of human trafficking.

14 hours ago

Image: Former first lady Michelle Obama, left, and former President Barack Obama arrive to cast the...

Frank Sumrall

Trump’s alleged post revealing Obama’s address led to arrest of armed Washington resident near area

A WA resident was arrested near former President Barack Obama's neighborhood Thursday after law enforcement officials found explosive materials on him.

14 hours ago

Washington wildfire season...

Associated Press

Help arrives to battle wildfire near Columbia River Gorge

A weekend wildfire along the Columbia River in southwestern Washington continued growing on Monday to 546 acres, prompting evacuations and burning structures, according to authorities.

14 hours ago

prairie line...

Feliks Banel

‘Prairie Line’ walking tour revisits Tacoma’s 1873 win over Seattle in rail rivalry

Soon is the anniversary of a key event in Pacific Northwest history: when the Northern Pacific Railroad chose Tacoma over Seattle.

14 hours ago

capitol hill gas station...

L.B. Gilbert

Man stabbed to death outside Capitol Hill gas station

Seattle Police are investigating a stabbing early Tuesday outside of a gas station in Capitol Hill that left one man dead and another in custody.

14 hours ago

FILE - Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where fo...

Associated Press

Plan to demolish house where 4 University of Idaho students were slain prompts objections

Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed last year, with members of three of the victims' families signaling it should be preserved until after the trial of the man charged in the deaths.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Suspect in Gorge shooting pleads not guilty to all charges in court