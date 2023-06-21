Close
Optimism Brewing sells Capitol Hill location to Stoup Brewing

Jun 21, 2023, 2:33 PM

optimism stoup brewery sells...

Optimism Brewing on Broadway in Capitol Hill, Seattle (Photo from Flickr @David)

(Photo from Flickr @David)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Ballard’s Stoup Brewing is expanding to Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood later this summer after announcing they would be buying Optimism Brewing.

Stoup Brewing posted to their Instagram that they will be moving into Optimism Brewing’s mega-taproom in late August.

WA breweries bring home gold at Great American Beer Festival

“We are here to finally share our excitement about this amazing opportunity and look forward to getting reacquainted with a neighborhood that has been home to both [Stoup founders] Lara and Robyn in the past,” the brewery said in a post.

Optimism Brewing claims they are the largest taproom in Washington state and can hold about 400 customers with 40 taps of beer. Optimism was founded in Capitol Hill in 2013, and officially opened their brewery taphouse in 2015.

Stoup’s Management says they plan to honor Optimism’s role in the community to keep the space dog friendly and family-friendly.

“We want to reassure fans of Optimism that our goal is to build upon the wonderful business and community they have established. Community and neighborhood are guiding lights for us when deciding how Stoup might grow, and Capitol Hill feels like the perfect fit for our values,” Stoup management said.

Stoup already has two other locations, one in Ballard and another in Kenmore.

 

