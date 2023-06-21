LOCAL NEWS
Marine salvage expert discouraged as he maps out possibilities for missing Titanic sub
Jun 21, 2023, 11:57 AM | Updated: 12:04 pm
(KIRO 7)
The search is growing increasingly desperate for a small submersible that disappeared while taking five people to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.
Everett-based company OceanGate built the vessel – and its CEO Stockton Rush was among the five on board. The company confirmed to KIRO 7 Tuesday afternoon that Rush was piloting the vessel on its journey to visit the Titanic wreckage.
The Titanic wreck is 2.4 miles underwater – nearly the depth Mount Rainier would be if it was inverted into the Atlantic Ocean.