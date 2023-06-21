Two Bellevue teens in hospital after overdosing on fentanyl

Bellevue Police reported two teens were sent to the hospital Tuesday after a suspected fentanyl overdose.

Police were called to the 15200 block of NE 16th Place, where medics attempted to revive a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old from a suspected overdose.

Both teens were eventually transported to the hospital, and police said that one of the teens sustained life-threatening injuries.

Bellevue Police Captain Joe Nault warned teens and parents of the threat that fentanyl poses to the community and the risk of using drugs unknowingly laced with fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is a national and regional threat to public safety, and Bellevue is not immune from the danger it presents,” Nault said. “We’re seeing fentanyl appear in more and more instances where people are either knowingly participating in already high-risk behavior, such as drug use, or unwittingly, such as the consumption of other substances laced with fentanyl.”

