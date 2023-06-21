Close
Two Bellevue teens in hospital after overdosing on fentanyl

Jun 21, 2023, 12:52 PM

FILE - The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees of the Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC), Dec. 4, 2018, in Philadelphia. The death of a Connecticut seventh grader from an apparent fentanyl overdose has renewed calls for schools to carry the opioid antidote naloxone. The 13-year-old student in Hartford died Saturday after falling ill in school two days earlier. The school did not have naloxone, which is known by the brand name Narcan. But now city officials are vowing to put it in all schools. Fatal overdoses among young people in the U.S. have been increasing amid the opioid epidemic but remain relatively uncommon. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

Bellevue Police reported two teens were sent to the hospital Tuesday after a suspected fentanyl overdose.

Police were called to the 15200 block of NE 16th Place, where medics attempted to revive a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old from a suspected overdose.

Community helps Seattle police catch alleged stabber in Magnolia

Both teens were eventually transported to the hospital, and police said that one of the teens sustained life-threatening injuries.

Bellevue Police Captain Joe Nault warned teens and parents of the threat that fentanyl poses to the community and the risk of using drugs unknowingly laced with fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is a national and regional threat to public safety, and Bellevue is not immune from the danger it presents,” Nault said. “We’re seeing fentanyl appear in more and more instances where people are either knowingly participating in already high-risk behavior, such as drug use, or unwittingly, such as the consumption of other substances laced with fentanyl.”

