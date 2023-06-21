Driver flees after hitting, killing woman on Everett street

A woman in her 40s was killed by a driver in Everett who stopped briefly after hitting the victim but then left the scene.

The woman was hit in the northbound lanes of Evergreen Way. Video from the scene showed shoes and a backpack littering the street.

“A little after 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday) morning, multiple calls came in to 911 about a pedestrian being hit by a car. Prior to police arrival, it sounds like the pedestrian was hit a second time as witnesses were trying to shield the person with their body,” said Everett Police Department spokesperson Ora Hamel.

“There should be some pretty heavy front-end damage on that dark-colored SUV,” said Hamel. “…Some people in the area were trying to block (the victim) from the traffic and it sounds like the (silver SUV) didn’t quite know what was going on, went around, and hit the victim a second time.”

We spoke with a witness, Nathan Bernal, who works nearby and called 911.

“The first car (to hit the woman) was a black SUV — I believe it was Toyota? The front hood was completely dented. Like, totaled, bended(sic), folded,” he said.

That information has not been confirmed by police.

Two Bellevue teens in hospital after overdosing on fentanyl

Bernal said he saw the man who was driving get out of the SUV and walk around it once or twice before getting back in and leaving the scene.

“Why do you have such hatred in your heart or such anger in your heart that you could do that to someone’s own kid? It doesn’t matter who they are, it doesn’t matter what they do with their life — what they choose to do with their life — they have family,” said Bernal.

“Keep an eye out for a dark-colored SUV with heavy front-end damage. And if you see a silver SUV with any type of damage at all, you can always call that in — get a plate (number) and call it in… if you were in the area… please call 911 because we need the public’s help in figuring out who was responsible,” said Hamel.

Hamel said the first vehicle to hit the woman was a dark-colored SUV with a passenger inside. The second vehicle that hit the woman was a silver SUV.