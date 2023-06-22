Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

After San Diego cancels annual hydroplane race, concerns raised for Seattle’s Seafair

Jun 22, 2023, 7:09 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

After nearly six decades of hosting hydroplane races, San Diego abruptly canceled its annual Mission Bay event due to a lack of funds and support. It’s a loss for the H-1 circuit, but racing enthusiasts and experts assure us the exit is not a bad omen for Seattle’s beloved Seafair pastime.

David Williams is the Executive Director of the Hydroplane & Raceboat Museum in Kent. Surrounded by the wooden giants of Gold Cups past, Williams reflected on the San Diego unexpected departure and its potential impact on Seattle’s long-standing hydroplane tradition.

“The race plays a very different role in Seattle than it does in San Diego,” said Williams. “It’s a much more integral part of the community here than it was in San Diego.”

San Diego Bayfair cited steep increases in production costs due to inflation and unexpected sponsorship losses as the reasons behind the event’s cancellation.

“Times change. Sponsorships change. People’s habits change, so the race in San Diego is having a tough time adjusting,” Williams said.

During a SeaFair kickoff event, Wednesday in South Lake Union, H1 Chairman, Tim Austin reassured race fans.

“We’ve talked to the people in San Diego, and they fully anticipate being back on board next year,” said Austin. “As far as we know, everything’s good.”

Austin revealed that this year’s event on Lake Washington will feature twice the number of boats compared to last year. Seattle is also the host city for the 2023, Gold Cup. The prestigious Superbowl of hydroplanes has not been held in the Emerald City for 38 years.

“The first Gold Cup was held in Seattle in 1951, marking the birth of SeaFair,” said Williams. “Without the Gold Cup in ‘51, we wouldn’t have this great celebration that celebrates all things good and all things summer in Seattle.”

Local News

jblm gorge shooting...

Heather Bosch and L.B. Gilbert

Gorge shooting suspect may have been hallucinating on mushrooms

Officials confirmed a JBLM soldier is the person arrested by police for the mass shooting near the Gorge Amphitheater.

7 hours ago

Missing Titanic Sub...

Associated Press

Search for the missing Titanic submersible passes the critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply

The race against time to find a submersible that disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage site entered a new phase of desperation on Thursday morning as the final hours of oxygen possibly left on board the tiny vessel ticked off the clock.

7 hours ago

Fort Stevens...

Feliks Banel

Mysteries remain 75 years after Japanese attack on Columbia River

World War II came to the mouth of the Columbia River 75 years ago this week when a Japanese submarine fired on Oregon’s Fort Stevens.

1 day ago

driver everett hitting killing woman...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Driver flees after hitting, killing woman on Everett street

A woman in her 40s was killed by a driver in Everett who stopped briefly after hitting the victim but then left the scene.

1 day ago

Seattle wildfires...

Micki Gamez

Wildfires a threat to Seattle air quality again this year

Wildfires are to blame for Seattle's air quality being the worst in the world during a time last year --and it could happen again this year.

1 day ago

allways roofing safety violations...

Frank Sumrall

Snohomish roofing company fined $3M for slate of safety violations

Allways Roofing, a Snohomish-based roofing company, is facing nearly $500,000 in fines for several safety violations.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

After San Diego cancels annual hydroplane race, concerns raised for Seattle’s Seafair