First humpback whale moms, calves return to local waters for feeding season
Jun 22, 2023, 10:43 AM | Updated: 11:09 am
(KIRO 7)
SEATTLE and VICTORIA, B.C. — They’re back!
The first humpback whale mothers and calves of the 2023 whale watching season have arrived in the Salish Sea.
Whale watchers have documented seeing at least three new humpback calves.
“We’ve been eagerly awaiting news of the season’s first humpback calves,” said Pacific Whale Watch Association executive director Erin Gless. “We celebrate every whale’s return, but it’s doubly special when they have a new calf in tow.”
Local humpback whales have their calves in warmer breeding grounds in Hawaii, Mexico, and Central America and then travel to the Salish Sea with their calves.