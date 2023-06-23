Close
LOCAL NEWS

Gamez: Gas prices are at an all time high, here’s how you can save

Jun 23, 2023, 3:07 PM | Updated: 3:25 pm

gas prices high...

Gas prices over $5.00 a gallon are displayed at a gas station on April 12, 2023. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Chances are if you drive a car, then you know how expensive gas is (unless you drive an electric vehicle). According to AAA, the average price of gas on Friday, June 23, 2023 is $4.96 for regular, $5.15 for premium, and $5.36 for supreme — the highest in the nation. Compare that price to the national average of $3.58 … and yowch!

With gas prices so high, it begs the question, how can we save?

WA most expensive state to buy gas for first time in history

First things first — make sure your car is in tip-top shape. That means getting regular oil changes, tires rotated, and tune-ups because that can help with savings. But here’s a quick top ten list to keep your bank account happy.

  1. Pay with cash. Why? You may notice the signs that read $4.96 credit/$4.90 cash. A save is a save! Plus, cash decreases the chances of fraud.
  2. QFC, Fred Meyer, and other big grocery chains have rewards programs. Redeem those points at the pump.
  3. Fill up on the cheapest day of the week. According to Gas Buddy, that’s Monday and Tuesday for Seattle drivers.
  4. Use apps like Gas Buddy to find the cheapest gas in your area.
  5. Don’t speed. Believe it or not, speeding wastes gas.
  6. Try not to idle. Ever sit in a parking lot waiting on someone with your car on and the air conditioning blasting? You are wasting gas. Turn your car off and roll down the windows.
  7. Take the easiest route.
  8. Get your tires rotated and balanced.
  9. (This one is my favorite) Buy discounted gas price cards from your local gas retailer. Sometimes you have to ask for them.
  10. If you have a Costco card or a big box store card that sells gas, fill up there!

More from Micki Gamez: Wildfires a threat to Seattle air quality again this year

If you have any more gas tips you want to share, please email or tweet me!

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here.

