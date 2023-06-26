Close
LOCAL NEWS

Triple overdose scenario in Everett leaves two clinging to life

Jun 26, 2023, 8:06 AM | Updated: 9:15 am

Three people were treated for overdoses at this Everett building. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two people are in critical condition after an overnight overdose incident in an Everett senior living building.

According to authorities, Everett Fire medics were called to the Vintage Apartments at 1001 E Marine View Drive following reports of three people overdosing.

Medics provided aid with NARCAN, the fentanyl-reversing drug.

Two people, one in her 60s, were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett where they were last listed in critical condition. One man in his 50s was also hospitalized and later released.

Dozens evacuated during Gig Harbor brush fire that nearly burned church, homes

“I’ve seen a drug deal go down around 6:30 the other morning when I was out here,” a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous, told KIRO 7.

“With brown paper and cellophane around the outside of it, so you assume that’s what it is and it’s coming from an apartment that does sell drugs. Even the new people that come in, they can’t believe what happens here,” said Dede, who lives at the complex.

“… and she asked me if I want to do fentanyl with her. I’m like, ‘No I don’t want to do fentanyl with you. I don’t want to do that stuff,’” said resident Bruce Givens.

Residents said with all the drug activity, overdoses were bound to happen.

“It doesn’t surprise me. I’m surprised it hasn’t happened before,” said Dede.

“There were at least four cop cars. Three fire engines, and at one point, 12 EMTs,” said a resident. “I thought there was an accident on this very busy street. I was just a little overwhelmed.”

The Everett Fire Department could not confirm if all the people who overdosed lived at the apartment complex.

“In the meantime, we’re all going crazy. This is like living in a funny farm. We have to say that and laugh because you’d be crying 24/7 here,” a resident said.

No word on what led up to calls to the police. Authorities said they will have to wait for toxicology reports to determine what the three OD’d on.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report.

 

