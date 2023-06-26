Dozens evacuated during Gig Harbor brush fire that nearly burned church, homes

The burn marks on the property show how close the fire got to their building.
“Holy crud it got close!” Karen Colony said.
According to Colony, there was some smoke damage on the inside of one of the buildings, but nothing incredibly major. And while this was a scary situation for so many people in Gig Harbor, they are thankful no homes nor the church burned down.
“It’s truly a…it was a God thing that stopped this fire from hitting our church,” Karen Colony said.
People in the area told us a dog did sustain burns from the brush fire. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay the vet bills.