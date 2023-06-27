Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

I-5 girder installations will create new traffic pattern overnight

Jun 27, 2023, 12:32 PM

Drivers on Northbound I-5, near State Route 516, will be rerouted to the southbound I-5 HOV lane be...

Drivers on Northbound I-5, near State Route 516, will be rerouted to the southbound I-5 HOV lane beginning at midnight through 4 a.m. the next morning. (Photo from WSDOT)

(Photo from WSDOT)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Construction will continue placing girders over Interstate 5 starting Tuesday night in Des Moines, which means lane closures and an unlikely detour.

Drivers on Northbound I-5, near State Route 516, will be rerouted to the southbound I-5 HOV lane beginning at midnight through 4 a.m. the next morning.

Summer means traffic delays for Washington highways

“One direction of I-5 at a time will be reduced to a single open lane overnight,” the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT)’s Kris Olsen said. “That single open lane is actually going to be funneled across the median and into the HOV lane of the opposite side of I-5.”

These nightly closures will take place Monday through Friday and could take a couple of weeks. All northbound I-5 lanes will close along with the SR 516 onramp.

“This is not something that we take lightly, and it’s not something that we do very often,” Olsen said. “These are big, long, very heavy girders that required two cranes and a lot of room to maneuver.”

The girders range in size from 65 feet to nearly 200 feet long. They weigh anywhere from 95 to 126 tons.

Concrete barriers are in place to protect drivers from oncoming traffic while they navigate past the work zone. Once beyond the work zone, drivers will cross back over the median to return to normal travel lanes.

(Photo from WSDOT)

30 of these girders are being placed over I-5 to create two new bridges over the freeway. Once crews finish the northbound girder setting, they will switch to the southbound lanes.

This is all related to the extension of SR 509 from I-5 to the south end of Sea-Tac airport. This will culminate in the creation of a new tollway that will be put in place to provide direct access to the airport from the south, which is expected to be built next year.

No work is scheduled for July 3 and 4.

You can read more of Nate Connor’s stories here. Follow the KIRO Newsradio traffic team on Twitter for more traffic updates

Local News

murder belltown...

L.B. Gilbert

Man wanted in murder probe arrested in Belltown neighborhood

A fight outside a Belltown diner has led to the arrest of a man wanted in a murder investigation by the Seattle Police Department Friday night. 

16 hours ago

abortion traveling idaho...

L.B. Gilbert

Washington abortion numbers: Patients traveling from Idaho surge

A little over a year after the Dobbs v. Jackson's Women's Health Organization ruling, new numbers show that out-of-state abortions in Washington in 2023 have risen by 36% from last year.

16 hours ago

gloomy seattle weather summer...

Ted Buehner

Seattle summer weather: Is the June gloom more myth than reality?

On the calendar, summer began June 21. Yet, many voice the myth that summer in western Washington does not begin until July 5.

16 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

‘Save the Rave’ movement calls for safer festivals after Gorge shooting that killed 2

As many mourn the lives of the two people killed outside the Gorge Amphitheater, concertgoers are demanding change.

16 hours ago

I-5 emergency repairs...

L.B. Gilbert

I-5 South in Seattle reopens after emergency expansion joint repairs

After more than three hours of emergency repairs on Interstate 5, the five-mile backup is starting to clear.

16 hours ago

Prison population...

Bill Kaczaraba

Prisoner population drop leads to Washington’s first prison closure since 2011

Prison populations in western Washington have declined in recent years. The trend is expected to accelerate over the next decade.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

I-5 girder installations will create new traffic pattern overnight