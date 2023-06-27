I-5 South in Seattle reopens after emergency expansion joint repairs

After more than three hours of emergency repairs on Interstate 5 in Seattle, the five-mile backup that amassed began to clear Tuesday.

The Washington State Dept. of Transportation (WSDOT) announced early Tuesday morning that the two right lanes of I-5 South were closed for emergency repairs on an expansion joint.

“There have been segments of work done on this expansion joint in the past, and now we are working on completely replacing it,” WSDOT said in a tweet during the lane closures.

The traffic was backed up for around five miles starting at South Spokane Street, just south of the West Seattle Bridge.

The emergency repairs happened just south of 2022’s expansion joints repairs as a part of WSDOT’s Revive I-5 project, which is part of a larger effort to update the 1960s-era highway.

The repairs finished at 11:19 a.m., and the lanes were reopened. It will take time for backups to clear, WSDOT said.