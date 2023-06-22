Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Nightly I-5 closures begin Monday near Kent-Des Moines Road

Jun 22, 2023, 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:12 am

i-5 closures...

Steel girders that will be installed in I-5 (Photo from Puget Sound Gateway Program)

(Photo from Puget Sound Gateway Program)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

You’ve been driving through traffic barriers for weeks. Now it’s time for nightly closures of Interstate 5 (I-5) at Kent-Des Moines Road.

Getting through this construction zone on I-5 is not going to be easy for the next few weeks. Starting Monday night, only one lane of I-5 will be open from midnight to 4 a.m. The lanes could start closing as early as 8 p.m. to prepare for the night’s work.

More Chokepoints: Returning Hylebos Creek to its natural state through Fife

That’s what the concrete jersey barriers protecting the HOV lane in both directions of the freeway are for. Drivers are actually going to cross the freeway and drive through the opposite direction’s HOV lane during the closures.

“This is not something that we take lightly, and it’s not something that we do very often,” the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT)’s Kris Olsen said. “These are big, long, very heavy girders that required two cranes and a lot of room to maneuver.”

You have likely seen the girders in this work zone, with 30 of them being placed over I-5 to create two new bridges over the freeway.

“They will set six girders for the southern half of the new 216th Street Bridge and 24 girders for the northbound I-5 flyover ramp to the new State Route 509 expressway,” Olsen said.

The lane reductions will begin in the northbound direction.

“They are going to set the girders for the northbound lanes first, and then they’ll turn around and set the girders for the southbound lanes,” Olsen said. “It’ll take about 18 days to set all the girders in both directions.”

The closures will be Monday through Thursday until the work is done. The girders range in size from 65 feet to nearly 200 feet long. They weigh anywhere from 95 to 126 tons. That gives you a good idea of why WSDOT needs to close the freeway while working overhead.

This is all related to the extension of SR 509 from I-5 to the south end of the airport. This will eventually become a tolled facility that will provide direct access to the airport from the south.

Construction of that new tollway will begin next year.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

Hylebos Creek Fife...

Chris Sullivan

Returning Hylebos Creek to its natural state through Fife

A huge part of this project is the restoration of Hylebos Creek and all the green space you see around I-5 near Fife.

2 days ago

montlake construction...

Chris Sullivan

Avoid Montlake this weekend, construction will make it miserable

Cross Seattle's Montlake Neighborhood off your list for the weekend. Construction will make it impossible to get around.

6 days ago

Washington road repairs...

Chris Sullivan

Washington roads getting ‘closer to precipice’ with repairs needed

Roads in Washington are generally safe, but any trip over freeways will sho that they aren't in great shape, and likely in need of repairs.

7 days ago

Diesel cleanup I-5 lacey...

Chris Sullivan

Diesel cleanup continues three months after I-5 crash in Lacey

Why is it taking months to clean up contaminated soil from a semi-trailer truck crash on Interstate 5 (I-5) in Lacey?

9 days ago

orange lane stripes I-5...

Chris Sullivan

Orange lane stripes debut on I-5 in Fife

New orange lane stripes debuted Thursday morning in both directions of I-5 in Fife, and it will remain in place until the fall.

13 days ago

Motorcycle lane-splitting...

Chris Sullivan

Once and for all: Motorcycle lane-splitting is still illegal

Have you noticed a lot more motorcycle lane-splitting recently? It's incredibly dangerous, and it's still illegal.

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Nightly I-5 closures begin Monday near Kent-Des Moines Road