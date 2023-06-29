Close
LOCAL NEWS

1 dead in rolled over semi, causing backups on SB I-5 in Tacoma

Jun 29, 2023, 6:54 AM | Updated: 7:24 am

(Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation)...

(Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation)

(Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation)

A rolled-over semi truck is causing backups on southbound I-5 is blocking two lanes of traffic in Tacoma. The driver of the truck has been confirmed to have died in the crash, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened on the on-ramp at Berkley Avenue in Tacoma.

Everything you need is online, as Dept. of Licensing updates website

The semi also spilled some of its fuel, with firefighters also responding to the scene to clean the hazard up.


The off-ramps to Berkeley Street are closed with no access to Madigan or Logistics Gates.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be patient as they work to clear the incident.

There has not been any information released about what caused the crash or when it will be cleared.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.

