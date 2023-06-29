1 dead in rolled over semi, causing backups on SB I-5 in Tacoma

A rolled-over semi truck is causing backups on southbound I-5 is blocking two lanes of traffic in Tacoma. The driver of the truck has been confirmed to have died in the crash, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened on the on-ramp at Berkley Avenue in Tacoma.

The semi also spilled some of its fuel, with firefighters also responding to the scene to clean the hazard up.

This collision involving a semi-truck on the ramp has the 2 right lanes of southbound I-5 closed. Exits to Berkeley St. and Thorne lane are closed.

No access to Madigan Gate at #JBLM

Attn: @JBLM_PAO pic.twitter.com/SZm2BWPzcC — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) June 29, 2023



The off-ramps to Berkeley Street are closed with no access to Madigan or Logistics Gates.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be patient as they work to clear the incident.

There has not been any information released about what caused the crash or when it will be cleared.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.