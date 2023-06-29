Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Everything you need is online, as Dept. of Licensing updates website

Jun 29, 2023, 5:13 AM | Updated: 7:05 am

ID license plate...

(KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

The Department of Licensing (DOL) has taken a giant leap into the 21st century with a complete redesign of its website.

First, it was the Washington Department of Transportation and then Good To Go, and now it’s time for the DOL to have a functioning website.

More Chokepoints: Nightly I-5 closures begin Monday near Kent-Des Moines Road

The old one had all the information you needed, but it just wasn’t user-friendly. It didn’t work well on mobile devices, and it took forever to find what you needed. That all changed in June with a relaunch. DOL Spokesperson Nathan Olson said the site has been rebuilt from the studs up, and it should be a lot easier to use.

“Our website was obsolete,” Olson said. “It had obsolete technology. It looked old and stale. It needed to be refreshed and updated and given 21st-century treatment.”

The pandemic really drove home the point that there are only a few things you need to go into a DOL office to handle.

“We learned a lot during the pandemic,” Olson said. “We learned a lot about people because people couldn’t come into offices. How they do business online and how they don’t do business online and how we weren’t meeting our customer’s needs.”

Almost everything you need can now be done on the new site.

“People come to us for specific needs at a specific time, and much of what they need can be done online,” Olson said.

The site has nice pull-down menus and clear tabs. The search function works well.

It’s well past due, but I think the public will find the site a great improvement.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

520 bridge tolls...

Micki Gamez

SR 520 Bridge tolls are going up once again

Starting Saturday, July 1, the Washington State Transportation Commission will increase the toll rate on the SR 520 bridge.

2 days ago

i-5 closures...

Chris Sullivan

Nightly I-5 closures begin Monday near Kent-Des Moines Road

You've been driving through the jersey barriers for weeks. Now it's time for nightly closures of Interstate 5 (I-5) at Kent-Des Moines Road.

7 days ago

Hylebos Creek Fife...

Chris Sullivan

Returning Hylebos Creek to its natural state through Fife

A huge part of this project is the restoration of Hylebos Creek and all the green space you see around I-5 near Fife.

9 days ago

montlake construction...

Chris Sullivan

Avoid Montlake this weekend, construction will make it miserable

Cross Seattle's Montlake Neighborhood off your list for the weekend. Construction will make it impossible to get around.

13 days ago

Washington road repairs...

Chris Sullivan

Washington roads getting ‘closer to precipice’ with repairs needed

Roads in Washington are generally safe, but any trip over freeways will sho that they aren't in great shape, and likely in need of repairs.

14 days ago

Diesel cleanup I-5 lacey...

Chris Sullivan

Diesel cleanup continues three months after I-5 crash in Lacey

Why is it taking months to clean up contaminated soil from a semi-trailer truck crash on Interstate 5 (I-5) in Lacey?

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Everything you need is online, as Dept. of Licensing updates website