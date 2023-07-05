Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Maybe graffiti would be nicer if it was more cheerful

Jul 5, 2023, 7:50 AM | Updated: 7:51 am

graffiti cheerful...

A man cleans graffiti from the exterior of a boarded up storefront. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

I had yesterday off, so I didn’t feel obligated to think any deep thoughts, but on my way to West Seattle, I did see something that I feel I need to mention.

Driving south on Interstate 5 toward the West Seattle Bridge, I glanced to the left at one of the more crowded graffiti galleries along the highway and actually saw something that didn’t enrage me.


More from Dave Ross: Staying relevant with the kids is getting harder and harder

A very skilled artist – had painted the word “GOOEY”

I’ve been a long-time complainer about graffiti, but I have to admit, “GOOEY” was very well done. It was like a parade of rainbow gummy worms, but it wasn’t menacing, it had no agenda other than to represent gooeyness, and the best part is that unlike “STIGMA,” it was cheerful.

And on a perfect sunny day, I couldn’t bring myself to hate it.

I did a little search just to make sure it wasn’t code for something nasty and up popped a comment published in The Stranger a year ago that mentioned “GOOEY.”

I don’t know if it’s the same “GOOEY,” but the commenter, whose name was Dale, came to the defense of street artists.

He wrote, “I think the street artists would probably make higher quality work if they didn’t have to do it quickly … with the knowledge it would soon be painted over. All criminalization does is create rushed art and lost potential, which … feeds the self-fulfilling prophecy of “graffiti should be illegal because it’s ugly, [even though the reason it’s ugly is that it’s illegal.]”

Or so wrote Dale a year ago.

I actually think most of it is intended to be ugly, whether it’s rushed or not.

But I still like “GOOEY.” I say if you’re going to deface concrete, at least show your versatility by putting up something cheerful once in a while.

In fact, if the city adopts my idea of covering up graffiti with plastic ivy, I would even cut a little window for “GOOEY” to show respect. Talent is talent, even when it’s illegal.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

laws regulating social media...

Dave Ross

Ross: Staying relevant with the kids is getting harder and harder

Screen time, which used to be considered bad for young children, has become the only way for a lot of them to see their grandparents.

5 days ago

time money loved ones...

Gee Scott

Gee: Time is money but time with loved ones is worth more

I only remember a few monetary gifts that my dad bought me, but I remember how much time he spent with me.

6 days ago

lawyer free counseling...

Michael Goldenkranz, guest commentary

Ross: Faith leads lawyer to provide free counseling

I've been very fortunate to be part of a dedicated volunteer legal team that's provided by our bar association

6 days ago

pinwheels peer pressure pre-school...

Dave Ross

Ross: Pinwheels and peer pressure at a pre-school grad ceremony

Yesterday we were especially proud of our 3-year-old because she successfully completed her grade as a Huckleberry and is moving on through preschool

7 days ago

trump stole documents...

Dave Ross

Ross: Why Trump stole the documents, and then bragged about it

We now have the audio recording of Trump admitting he had classified documents. You can even hear the sound of him waving the papers

8 days ago

LGBTQ+ rights Seattle pride...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Mayfield: LGBTQ+ rights may be at seminal moment

On The Gee and Ursula Show, guest host Travis Mayfield talked about the new challenges the community faces in a time of political turmoil.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ross: Maybe graffiti would be nicer if it was more cheerful