Wildfire smoke, firework smog hangs over Puget Sound, affecting air quality

After a series of wildfires sprung up over the holiday weekend, you may have noticed a haze hanging over the Puget Sound and it being more more difficult to breathe.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for the region is among the worst in the country and world due to what the National Weather Service Seattle calls a mix of smog from Fourth of July fireworks and the nearby wildfire smoke.

As of 2:45 p.m. PT, IQ Air ranked Seattle’s AQI at 76, second in the country after Los Angeles for worst air quality overall. Portland, Oregon, ranked third worst. Overall, Seattle was at 16th in the world for worst air quality.

Wildfires’ danger: A threat to Seattle air quality again this year

With a 76, Seattle has an AQI of “moderate,” with parts north and south of the city considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” In Tacoma and Everett, the air quality is rated “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” An AQI of 0-50 is considered “good.”

Visibility & air quality are *gradually* improving today as some of the near-surface smoke begins to mix upwards. Air quality remains lower near active fires (e.g. Shelton, JBLM). We’ll likely hang on to some smoke/haze through THU before things clear out thanks to onshore flow. pic.twitter.com/g8W73k8AG5 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 5, 2023

The American Lung Association‘s 2023 State of the Air Report detailed data on 12 counties in Washington and how the air quality in the area was during wildfire season in 2022. Clark, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane, Stevens, Whatcom, and Yakima counties all received an “F” grade in particle pollution trends. Skagit County was the lone location with an “A” grade.

More from the State of the Air report: 11 Washington counties receive failing grades

“Wildfires in the western U.S. are a major contributing factor to the increasing number of days and places with unhealthy levels of particle pollution,” the report read. “They are also increasing the severity of pollution, resulting in a sharp rise in the number of days designated as either purple or maroon.”

Air quality is expected to improve by Thursday afternoon.