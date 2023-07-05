Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Wildfire smoke, firework smog hangs over Puget Sound, affecting air quality

Jul 5, 2023, 2:48 PM

air quality wildfire...

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 12: Smoke from wildfires fills the air along Alaskan Way on September 12, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. According to the National Weather Service, the air quality in Seattle remained at "unhealthy" levels Saturday after a large smoke cloud from wildfires on the West Coast settled over the area. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

After a series of wildfires sprung up over the holiday weekend, you may have noticed a haze hanging over the Puget Sound and it being more more difficult to breathe.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for the region is among the worst in the country and world due to what the National Weather Service Seattle calls a mix of smog from Fourth of July fireworks and the nearby wildfire smoke.

As of 2:45 p.m. PT, IQ Air ranked Seattle’s AQI at 76, second in the country after Los Angeles for worst air quality overall. Portland, Oregon,  ranked third worst. Overall, Seattle was at 16th in the world for worst air quality.

Wildfires’ danger: A threat to Seattle air quality again this year

With a 76, Seattle has an AQI of “moderate,” with parts north and south of the city considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” In Tacoma and Everett, the air quality is rated “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” An AQI of 0-50 is considered “good.”

The American Lung Association‘s 2023 State of the Air Report detailed data on 12 counties in Washington and how the air quality in the area was during wildfire season in 2022. Clark, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane, Stevens, Whatcom, and Yakima counties all received an “F” grade in particle pollution trends. Skagit County was the lone location with an “A” grade.

More from the State of the Air report: 11 Washington counties receive failing grades

“Wildfires in the western U.S. are a major contributing factor to the increasing number of days and places with unhealthy levels of particle pollution,” the report read. “They are also increasing the severity of pollution, resulting in a sharp rise in the number of days designated as either purple or maroon.”

Air quality is expected to improve by Thursday afternoon.

Local News

affordable housing...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Council passes laws to increase volume of affordable housing

A suite of bills was passed by the Seattle City Council to increase the stock of affordable rental and for-sale housing within the city.

18 hours ago

all star week...

Bill Kaczaraba

Major League Baseball announces schedule for first day of All-Star activities

Major League Baseball has announced the first day of activities for All-Star Week throughout Seattle, including all Fan-Focused, Legacy/Community, Youth & Cultural events.

18 hours ago

prostitution...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee, Ursula disagree on recent arrests of johns on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue

Seattle Police arrested seven johns along Aurora Avenue last week. The increased emphasis was aimed at the buyers of victims of human trafficking.

18 hours ago

Image: Former first lady Michelle Obama, left, and former President Barack Obama arrive to cast the...

Frank Sumrall

Trump’s alleged post revealing Obama’s address led to arrest of armed Washington resident near area

A WA resident was arrested near former President Barack Obama's neighborhood Thursday after law enforcement officials found explosive materials on him.

18 hours ago

Washington wildfire season...

Associated Press

Help arrives to battle wildfire near Columbia River Gorge

A weekend wildfire along the Columbia River in southwestern Washington continued growing on Monday to 546 acres, prompting evacuations and burning structures, according to authorities.

18 hours ago

prairie line...

Feliks Banel

‘Prairie Line’ walking tour revisits Tacoma’s 1873 win over Seattle in rail rivalry

Soon is the anniversary of a key event in Pacific Northwest history: when the Northern Pacific Railroad chose Tacoma over Seattle.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Wildfire smoke, firework smog hangs over Puget Sound, affecting air quality