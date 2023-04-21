Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

11 Washington counties receive ‘F’ grades for air quality

Apr 21, 2023, 2:01 PM

air quality...

Smoke and haze blankets the Cascades around the base of Mount Rainier on September 21, 2020 in Washington State. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Despite being six months removed from the final month of the fire season in Washington, 11 counties still received an “F” grade when it comes to air quality, according to the American Lung Association’s 2023 State of the Air report, which tracks three data points: Ozone trends, particle pollution trends, and populations at risk.

Clark, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane, Stevens, Whatcom, and Yakima Counties all received an F grade in  particle pollution trends,

The American Lung Association reported data on just 12 counties in Washington, with Skagit County being the lone location with an A grade.

“Wildfires in the western U.S. are a major contributing factor to the increasing number of days and places with unhealthy levels of particle pollution,” the report read. “They are also increasing the severity of pollution, resulting in a sharp rise in the number of days designated as either purple or maroon.”

Seattle firefighters respond to encampment fire along I-5 in Beacon Hill

Clark County had the most maroon days, with 5, followed by Yakima (4), Stevens and Spokane (3), Okanogan (2), and Kittitas (1). Maroon days are qualified as having an Air Quality Index of 301-500, the worst air quality rating.

Bellingham broke the trend of poor air quality within the state, as the city was listed as the sixth cleanest U.S. city by year-round particle pollution and tied for first for the cleanest metropolitan areas in the country for ozone.

The State of the Air report was first launched in 2000 to provide the public with easy-to-understand information about the quality of the air in their local communities based on credible data.

The report found nearly 120 million people live in areas with unhealthy air quality nationwide. While people of color make up just 42.2% of the U.S.’s population, more than 64 million (54%) are living in a county with a failing grade for at least one measure, and 3.7 times more likely to live in a county with a failing grade for all three measures.

“The good news is that ozone pollution has generally improved across the nation, thanks in large part to the success of the Clean Air Act. In this year’s ‘State of the Air’ report, we found that 19.3 million fewer people are living in areas with unhealthy levels of ozone pollution, also known as smog,” said Harold Wimmer, National President and CEO of the American Lung Association, in a prepared statement. “However, the fact is that 120 million people still live in places with unhealthy air pollution, and not all communities are seeing improvements. This is why it is crucial to continue our efforts to ensure that every person in the U.S. has clean air to breathe.”

Of the near-7.8 million residents who fall under the report’s data in Washington, more than 83,000 were or currently are pregnant.

“Pregnancy is always a susceptible time for both the mother and the developing fetus. The pregnant body undergoes dramatic physiological changes in hormone levels, metabolism, and circulation throughout months of gestation,” the 2023 State of the Air report read.

“The inflammation and oxidative stress resulting from exposure to air pollution during pregnancy can increase the risk of hypertensive disorders, including preeclampsia, in the mother and lead to intrauterine inflammation and damage to the placenta that can disrupt the growth and development of the fetus,” the report continued.

SFD on pace to respond to more than 1,000 encampment fires in 2023

759,000 Washington residents living in poor air quality areas suffer from asthma, including 122,000 being under the age of 18.

Schools are among the most susceptible areas for poor air quality, whether it’s outdoor or indoor (radon, cleaning supplies, household chemicals, and dust,) as they typically have four times as many people indoors as an office building within the same floor space.

In response to the risk, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in partnership with the American Lung Association, has designed the Indoor Air Quality Tools for Schools program that aims to provide schools with healthy air.

Local News

green crabs...

Bill Kaczaraba

$60 million in environmental awards headed to WA state

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced more almost $60 million in grant funding for 14 conservation projects across the state.

17 hours ago

police lights distracted drivers shooting...

L.B. Gilbert

Family fight erupts in gunfire with 3 injured in Maple Valley

Three family members were shot in Maple Valley overnight after an argument shortly after midnight Friday. Police said a woman called 911 about an argument with her husband that went wrong, turning into gunfire at their home along SE 260th Street. When deputies arrived, the man gave himself up to officers and was taken in […]

17 hours ago

drug use...

Bill Kaczaraba

Kent Mayor wants to keep tougher drug use laws, with legislation stalling

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph is concerned about dueling drug use bills. She says open drug use in her city is a "huge problem, but doing nothing isn't ok."

17 hours ago

toddler...

L.B. Gilbert

Toddler shot, left in critical condition at fire station in Tukwila

Tukwila detectives are investigating after a toddler was shot Friday morning and rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

17 hours ago

cocktails to-go...

Bill Kaczaraba

WA keeps the party going as ‘to-go cocktails’ become law

What started out as a way to help businesses get through the pandemic will now become a lifestyle in the state. 'To-go cocktails" are here to stay.

17 hours ago

drug bust...

L.B. Gilbert

28 mayors don’t want shorter drug sentences proposed in House bill

The mayors say that the current drug laws are not strong enough, and the House's amendments would make these laws even weaker.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

11 Washington counties receive ‘F’ grades for air quality