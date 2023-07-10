LOCAL NEWS
Watch the MLB All-Star Drone show by the Space Needle
Jul 10, 2023, 7:36 AM | Updated: 8:31 am
(Photo from Seattle Sports)
If you saw two Space Needles on the Seattle skyline last night, your eyes were not deceiving you, there really was a second copy of the famous landmark made up of drones.
Sunday night saw the MLB All-Star Drone Show, which created iconic images of Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, from Pike Place Market to a salmon in a baseball hat.
The Seattle Center said that 600 drones were used in the show, flying 400 feet in the air, with a soundtrack of baseball classics and summer tunes.
You can see a timelapse of the show on the Seattle Sports Instagram.
