Watch the MLB All-Star Drone show by the Space Needle

If you saw two Space Needles on the Seattle skyline last night, your eyes were not deceiving you, there really was a second copy of the famous landmark made up of drones.

Sunday night saw the MLB All-Star Drone Show, which created iconic images of Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, from Pike Place Market to a salmon in a baseball hat.

Major League Baseball announces schedule for first day of All-Star activities

The Seattle Center said that 600 drones were used in the show, flying 400 feet in the air, with a soundtrack of baseball classics and summer tunes.

You can see a timelapse of the show on the Seattle Sports Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Sports (@seattlesports710)