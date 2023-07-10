Close
LOCAL NEWS

Street parking rates increase in some Seattle areas

Jul 10, 2023, 4:50 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

Image: Parked cars in downtown Seattle...

Parked cars in downtown Seattle (Photo: SDOT)

(Photo: SDOT)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Paid-parking rate adjustments took effect throughout the city of Seattle Monday.

Three times per year, the seasonal increase is adjusted to reflect “the latest real-world usage data and seasonal trends,” according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

The agency notes the adjustment is part of their regular process “to help ensure enough parking is available.” Data collected and reviewed from May developed this set of changes.

Parking rates will remain $2.50 per hour or less at half of the neighborhoods and times, SDOT says. Rates will not increase in 40% of the neighborhoods and times of day. But a handful of busy neighborhoods will see a rate of $5 per hour to park during peak times.

Many areas of the city will see a rate increase in the afternoon and evening.

Pay up! Unpaid Seattle parking, traffic tickets being collected

The rate changes are aimed at providing available parking at all times of the day for businesses that rely on a steady flow of customers.

Overall, parking activity has increased since last year, and the new rates reflect the urban economic activity, SDOT says.

The Seattle Municipal Code, which prohibits parking on the same block on a city street for longer than 72 hours, is also used to encourage short-term parking in high traffic areas.

The new street parking rates as of July 10

AREA Morning: 8-11 a.m. Afternoon: 11 a.m.-5/6 p.m. Evening: 5 p.m.-8/10 p.m.
12th Avenue $0.50 $2.50 $4.00
Ballard – Core $0.50 $4.50 $4.00
Ballard – Edge $0.50 $3.00 $3.50
Ballard Locks $1.00 $2.00 $2.00
Belltown – North $0.50 $2.50 $2.00
Belltown – South $0.50 $4.50 $1.50
Capitol Hill – North $0.50 $3.00 $2.50
Capitol Hill – South $0.50 $3.50 $5.00
Cherry Hill $1.50 $1.50 $0.50
Chinatown/International District $0.50 $5.00 $5.00
Columbia City $0.50 $3.50 $4.00
Commercial Core – Financial $2.00 $3.00 $0.50
Commercial Core – Retail $2.00 $3.50 $2.00
Commercial Core – Waterfront $2.00 $4.50 $3.50
Denny Triangle – North $1.50 $5.00 $3.00*
Denny Triangle – South $0.50 $5.00 $5.00
First Hill $2.50 $4.50 $4.00
Fremont $0.50 $5.00 $5.00
Green Lake $2.50 $4.50 $3.00
Pike – Pine $0.50 $4.00 $5.00
Pioneer Square – Core $0.50 $3.50 N/A
Pioneer Square – Edge $1.50 $3.00 N/A
Roosevelt $0.50 $3.00 $1.50
South Lake Union – North $1.00 $2.00 N/A
South Lake Union – South $1.50 $4.50 N/A
University District – Core $0.50 $5.00 $2.50
University District – Edge $1.50 $2.00 N/A
Uptown – Core $0.50 $1.50 $1.00
Uptown – Edge $0.50 $4.00 $3.50
Uptown Triangle $0.50 $2.00 N/A
Westlake Avenue N – North ** $0.50 $1.50 N/A
Westlake Avenue N – South ** $0.50 $2.00 N/A

N/A – paid parking ends at 6 p.m.
* – Denny Triangle North paid area hours are expanding to 8 pm at the end of July.
** – Westlake Avenue North paid hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Contributing: Steve Coogan

