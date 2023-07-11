Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Why the Home Run Derby should be the new tie breaker

Jul 11, 2023, 8:04 AM | Updated: 8:05 am

home run derby tie breaker...

Julio Rodriguez competes during the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

There is nothing more satisfying than connecting with a baseball.

My little league career was short and pathetic. But those few times that I actually connected, and the ball made it to the outfield – I can still remember how good that felt.

More from Dave Ross: Seattle Police are stopping crimes we don’t even know about

And that feeling came back during last night’s home run derby. A pitch right over the plate every two and a half seconds, and when the batter gets the whole baseball at the perfect point on the bat, you can hear it.

And the crowd loves it – even the guy who decided to catch one with his popcorn box, which instantly exploded.

Those butter stains will stay on that shirt forever.

You have the suspense of trying to beat the clock, and you get the spectacle of seeing a human being holding a piece of wood launching a small round object 400+ feet again and again.

Will his strength hold out? Will he crack under pressure? Will the bat crack under pressure?

It’s so exciting that in case of a tie after nine innings, the official rules of the All-Star game call for a mini-derby to determine the winner. And so now, instead of dreading a tie, people want one.

Which is why I think they should just make it a rule for every regular season game. Suppose you’re tied after nine; instant derby. And I’d just keep it simple. Each team would have special derby pairing units of batters and their chosen pitchers; visiting team bats first, put two minutes on the pitch clock, and let ’em rip.

In case of a tie, the longest ball wins. And any fan who can catch one in their popcorn box gets popcorn for life.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

homeless police crimes...

Dave Ross

Ross: Seattle Police are stopping crimes we don’t even know about

The tip came from a person who knows how terrifying it is when a bad person gets a gun. She was at the Gorge last month

2 days ago

give charities good...

Bill Kaczaraba

Spike & Jack: Give to charities because it feels good

It seems some people have stopped giving to charities even though they are in a position to do so, and the reason why may surprise you.

4 days ago

Supreme Court...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gee, Ursula, Medved spar over key recent Supreme Court rulings

KIRO Newsradio's Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin have very different views over the direction of the U.S. Supreme Court than those of KTTH's Michael Medved.

5 days ago

threads social media...

Angela Russell

Russell: Threads gives us the opportunity to reshape social media

I have to admit I'm a sucker for new beginnings. When I first heard about Meta's new app, Threads, which is supposed to be an alternative to Twitter

5 days ago

misinformed federal judge...

Dave Ross

Ross: Federal judge rules you have the right to be misinformed

A case of the federal government could contact media platforms to urge them to delete misinformation ruled against this fact checking.

6 days ago

sex trafficking aurora...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: Aurora Ave. arrests just a step to fight sex trafficking in Seattle

On any given day, if you drive on Aurora Avenue in north Seattle, you'll see young women in spiked, plastic heels, and skimpy outfits sauntering on the side of the busy highway.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ross: Why the Home Run Derby should be the new tie breaker