Ross: Why the Home Run Derby should be the new tie breaker

There is nothing more satisfying than connecting with a baseball.

My little league career was short and pathetic. But those few times that I actually connected, and the ball made it to the outfield – I can still remember how good that felt.

And that feeling came back during last night’s home run derby. A pitch right over the plate every two and a half seconds, and when the batter gets the whole baseball at the perfect point on the bat, you can hear it.

And the crowd loves it – even the guy who decided to catch one with his popcorn box, which instantly exploded.

Those butter stains will stay on that shirt forever.

You have the suspense of trying to beat the clock, and you get the spectacle of seeing a human being holding a piece of wood launching a small round object 400+ feet again and again.

Will his strength hold out? Will he crack under pressure? Will the bat crack under pressure?

It’s so exciting that in case of a tie after nine innings, the official rules of the All-Star game call for a mini-derby to determine the winner. And so now, instead of dreading a tie, people want one.

Which is why I think they should just make it a rule for every regular season game. Suppose you’re tied after nine; instant derby. And I’d just keep it simple. Each team would have special derby pairing units of batters and their chosen pitchers; visiting team bats first, put two minutes on the pitch clock, and let ’em rip.

In case of a tie, the longest ball wins. And any fan who can catch one in their popcorn box gets popcorn for life.

