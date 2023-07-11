Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Pierce Co. teen arrested after alleged attempted rape of delivery driver

Jul 11, 2023, 12:11 PM | Updated: 12:13 pm

Close-up of logo for Uber Eats on the window of a restaurant in Walnut Creek, California, September 16, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

In Pierce County, a teen boy is in jail for the attempted rape of a food delivery driver Saturday afternoon.

The driver reported to the police that a 17-year-old tried to rape her in Pierce County on Saturday around 2 p.m.

The 38-year-old woman said that as she left food on the porch of a delivery at the 13400 block of 107th Avenue Court East in South Hill, a young man opened the door and told her that she had forgotten her tip.

As she turned to grab a $20 bill off of the ground, the boy grabbed her and tried to pull her into the house.

The woman said she escaped and ran to her car. As she drove away, the man was “masturbating and grinning at her.”

Deputies said they drove to the house, arrested the man, and booked him into jail.

Prosecutors charged him as an adult, per state law, with attempted rape and attempted kidnapping. Bail was set at $150,000.

7-Eleven customer shot trying to stop robbery in Lynnwood

Bellingham teens whip, use slurs, throw rocks in alleged hate crime

Four teenagers are facing potential hate crime charges after allegedly assaulting a group of people in Bellingham Friday.

Bellingham Police say that the teens, aged 14 to 17, began to whip a 26-year-old man with their t-shirts and use homophobic and racial slurs near the Granary Building.

Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told KIRO 7 the teens used more slurs when speaking to the victim’s friends and threatened to stab or shoot them.

“It should not be easy to spew that kind of hate even at a young age,” Murphy said. “To have 14-year-olds espouse hate and to back that up with physical confrontation is very concerning for someone who’s that young.”

As the teens followed the man down the street, they even started to pick up rocks and started throwing them at the victim. Police say the man had injuries on his head and elbow consistent with having rocks thrown.

Bellingham Police later arrested the teens.

It’s now up to the Whatcom County Prosecutors Office whether to file hate crime charges against them.

“That’s what crosses it over to the hate crime. Calling someone a bad name, while abhorrent, is not a crime in and of itself. There has to be either physical harm, the threat of physical harm, or property damage,” Murphy said.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

