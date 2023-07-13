81-year-old injured after car crashes into a Puyallup home; driver suspected of DUI

In Puyallup, an 81-year-old person was injured when a car crashed into their home early Thursday morning.

Puyallup Police first tweeted about the crash in the 2100 block of 23rd Street Place Southeast at 5:52 a.m.

The crash happened about a mile away from Wildwood Park. A photo from the scene showed a car halfway inside the building.

Firefighters and medics from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue responded.

An 81 year old resident was struck inside the house by a suspected DUI driver. Major Collision Response Team is investigating.

The victim’s condition is not known.

Police said the driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

The Puyallup Police Department Major Collision Response Team is investigating.

Man dead after being shot in chest near University of Washington

Seattle police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting Wednesday night in the University District.

Officers at the scene found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Officers provided first aid until medics arrived.

The 30-year-old was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, but he later died of his injuries.

Detective Judinna Gulpan with the Seattle Police Department said the shooting happened near the intersection of NE 50th Street and 12th Avenue NE around 9 p.m.

At the University of Washington Medical Center, officers found who they believe to be the suspect in the shooting with a bullet in his leg.

Police haven’t found out what happened before the shooting.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.