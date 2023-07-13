Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

81-year-old injured after car crashes into a Puyallup home; driver suspected of DUI

Jul 13, 2023, 12:10 PM

In Puyallup, an 81-year-old was struck inside their own home by a suspected DUI driver. (Photo from Puyallup Police Department)

(Photo from Puyallup Police Department)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In Puyallup, an 81-year-old person was injured when a car crashed into their home early Thursday morning.

Puyallup Police first tweeted about the crash in the 2100 block of 23rd Street Place Southeast at 5:52 a.m.

The crash happened about a mile away from Wildwood Park. A photo from the scene showed a car halfway inside the building.

Firefighters and medics from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue responded.

The victim’s condition is not known.

Police said the driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

The Puyallup Police Department Major Collision Response Team is investigating.

Man dead after being shot in chest near University of Washington

Seattle police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting Wednesday night in the University District.

Officers at the scene found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Officers provided first aid until medics arrived.

The 30-year-old was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, but he later died of his injuries.

Detective Judinna Gulpan with the Seattle Police Department said the shooting happened near the intersection of NE 50th Street and 12th Avenue NE around 9 p.m.

19-year-old driver arrested: Possible DUI resulted in Kent crash that left 12-year-old dead

Officers at the scene found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Officers provided first aid until medics arrived.

The 30-year-old was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, but he later died of his injuries.

At the University of Washington Medical Center, officers found who they believe to be the suspect in the shooting with a bullet in his leg.

Police haven’t found out what happened before the shooting.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Local News

File - An image from Activision's Call of Duty is shown on a smartphone near a photograph of the Mi...

Associated Press

FTC appeals judge’s ruling that would allow Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover

The Federal Trade Commission says it it appealing a judge's ruling that would have allowed Microsoft to close its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard.

13 hours ago

northern lights washington...

Ted Buehner

Northern lights likely to illuminate Washington skies Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday nights offer a great opportunity to see the northern lights without taking a trip to Alaska or Canada.

13 hours ago

Both directions of State Route 18 are blocked after a major crash near the Tiger Mountain Summit. (...

Bill Kaczaraba

Major crash closes SR 18 near Tiger Mountain Summit

Both directions of Highway 18 are blocked after a major crash near the Tiger Mountain Summit.

13 hours ago

Whale...

Heather Bosch

Killer whale home for Thanksgiving? Maybe not

Indianapolis Colts owner and philanthropist Jim Irsay is sparking hope that an endangered killer whale - taken from Puget Sound in 1970 - could be returned to her native seas by Thanksgiving.

13 hours ago

I-5 emergency repairs...

L.B. Gilbert

Expansion joint repairs close 2 lanes of southbound I-5 in Seattle

The left two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 are closed through Seattle Thursday morning for crews to make repairs to an expansion joint.

13 hours ago

breakroom footage tombstone...

L.B. Gilbert

Footage captured within Seattle Police precinct shows ‘appalling’ tombstone for Black man killed

SPD is coming under scrutiny after body camera footage published by The Seattle Times showed a breakroom decorated with some problematic items.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

81-year-old injured after car crashes into a Puyallup home; driver suspected of DUI