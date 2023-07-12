Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Driver arrested for possible DUI, 12-year-old killed in crash in Kent

Jul 12, 2023, 9:24 AM | Updated: 9:50 am

arrested kent killed...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 12-year-old child has died following a crash in Kent, and a 19-year-old driver was arrested for vehicular homicide.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. just south of Sunrise Elementary School when officers were called to 132nd Avenue Southeast near Clark Lake Park.

Pierce Co. teen arrested after alleged attempted rape of delivery driver

Passerbys called 911 and began CPR on the child for several minutes until police and medics arrived.

The suspect was found nearby shortly after the accident. Police believe alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

He was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide.

If you have information about the crash, you’re asked to call the Kent Police Department tip line at 253-856-5808, send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call 911 if the information is time-sensitive.

