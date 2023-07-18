Stabbing suspect shot by police in downtown Seattle

UPDATE – 11:30 a.m.

A stabbing apparently led to a shooting at Second Ave. and Cherry St. in downtown Seattle leaving Seattle Police (SPD) officers injured.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell reports the suspect is 39 years old and was taken to Harborview Medical Center. It’s not clear how many gunshot wounds he has. Police say they recovered a knife at the scene.

The police involved are now on paid administrative leave, but it is unclear how many officers we’re talking about.

SPD declined to say what happened leading up to the shooting but says they’ll release a video of the incident within three days. No information from police on if the stabbing suspect and victim knew each other.

Campbell said eyewitnesses told him there were at least three distinct shots fired.

A large police presence continues in the area.

ORIGINAL

An officer-involved shooting in downtown Seattle Tuesday morning led to the suspect being taken into an ambulance after officers responded to the scene of a stabbing.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell reports that the incident began with an alleged stabbing at 2nd Avenue and Cherry Street.

Here at the scene now. Stay tuned for more on my next live report @KIRONewsradio https://t.co/jPZolnaVjH pic.twitter.com/nnHJHrN1NF — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) July 18, 2023

Police say they found the suspect near 1st Avenue and Spring Street and when police approached him, shots were fired.

Spring Street is blocked between First and Second Avenues while the investigation is in progress.

Witnesses told KIRO 7 that they saw police shoot a man, who has since been taken away in an ambulance.

The Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team is on the scene and will be leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.