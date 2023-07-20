Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

SR 520 Montlake lid project one step closer to finish line after this weekend

Jul 20, 2023, 5:01 AM

montlake project...

The Montlake Lid project is still on schedule to wrap up in early 2024. (Chris Sullivan/KIRO Newsradio)

(Chris Sullivan/KIRO Newsradio)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

Only four more days until Montlake can have its neighborhood back. Residents just have to survive another weekend closure of State Route 520.

While there are still several months of work left on the Montlake Lid portion of the SR 520 expansion project, the Montlake neighborhood will get back to somewhat normal after this weekend.

That’s because the drainage and utility work on the west end of the new lid should be done after this latest 10-day closure, meaning Montlake Boulevard will go back to its normal configuration in time for Monday morning.

“It’ll be back to its original configuration across SR 520, which will be better for drivers, and there’ll be a new eastbound on-ramp and a new westbound on-ramp realignment,” the Washington Department of Transportation’s Steve Peer said.

That will be a change for drivers on Monday, but it should be a welcome one.

And most of the groundwork for the lid is done.

“We put 513 girders into this project,” Peer said. “That’s a massive three-acre lid that is complete in terms of the footprint. And then we also have a bicycle and pedestrian bridge that’s east of there. Its girders are in, and we’re still waiting to pour some of the concrete.”

Work on that new bicycle-pedestrian bridge should finish this fall or early winter, and that’s when it will open.

The lid, which will be 60% greenspace, will finally reconnect the neighborhood that was cut in half when SR 520 was put in.

“There’s a direct access ramp on each side of the lid that goes to and from 520,” Peer said. “That’ll be great for buses and three-plus carpools to be able to get right onto the lid. There’s a transit hub on top of the lid.”

The new eastbound connection from Montlake to the floating bridge should open in August, but not without a few more weekend closures of the entire corridor.

“It’s necessary because there’s just a lot of work to happen,” Peer said. “Probably in August, we’ve got three more weekend closures. There’s a lot happening condensed into a small amount of time, and we’re working with all the other projects to make sure that they have their time to open.”

Opening that eastbound connection will be a game-changer for commuters. It will finally get eastbound drivers out of the westbound lanes and onto their own road, and that will create three lanes in each direction between the Eastside and Montlake.

Also changing for drivers on Monday, eastbound drivers will be on that new bridge coming from Montlake.

The entire project is set to finish in the first quarter of 2024, and that includes the new flyover ramp connecting 520 and the express lanes.

And then, it’s time to enter the final phase of this mega-project, expanding SR 520 from Montlake across Portage Bay to I-5.

That should take another eight-plus years.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

Seattle Traffic...

Chris Sullivan

Seattle’s new safety czar lays out priorities for Vision Zero

Seattle has doubled down on its Vision Zero policy, elevating the city engineer to a newly-created position.

2 days ago

JBLM air show...

Chris Sullivan

As the JBLM air show returns, so will congestion on I-5

This is the ultimate distraction for drivers, high-performance military jets doing wild maneuvers right over the freeway and in your sight line.

7 days ago

pidgeon SR 526...

Chris Sullivan

Pigeon trouble on SR 526 disrupts seismic retro-fitting

Seismic upgrades and pigeons don't really have much in common. But don't tell that to contractors working on improvements to the Boeing Freeway in Everett.

9 days ago

SR 167 bridge work...

Chris Sullivan

Bridge work to reduce southbound SR 167 for 6 weekends

A 56-year-old bridge on State Route 167 needs some serious attention, but it will take six weekends of work to get it done.

15 days ago

ID license plate...

Chris Sullivan

Everything you need is online, as Dept. of Licensing updates website

The Department of Licensing (DOL) has taken a giant leap into the 21st century with a complete redesign of its website.

21 days ago

520 bridge tolls...

Micki Gamez

SR 520 Bridge tolls are going up once again

Starting Saturday, July 1, the Washington State Transportation Commission will increase the toll rate on the SR 520 bridge.

23 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

SR 520 Montlake lid project one step closer to finish line after this weekend