Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JASON RANTZ

Media personality Tracy Taylor running for Auburn City Council

Jul 20, 2023, 3:31 PM

Tracy Taylor Auburn...

Former media personality Tracy Taylor is giving a run at Auburn City Council. (Tracy Taylor for Auburn City Council)

(Tracy Taylor for Auburn City Council)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Former KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter and popular Seattle media personality Tracy Taylor is running for Auburn City Council.

“Our police departments are stretched very thin, and we just don’t have enough manpower,” Taylor told The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH. “So first and foremost, we need to rebuild what we’ve lost over the years, including our police department, and start from the ground up there and then start kind of implementing and if not allocating some of those departments into certain areas, such as street racing, and obviously homelessness and whatnot.”

Inslee on debilitating gas prices: ‘We won’t stand for’ corporate greed

Taylor is running in the 3rd Position against incumbent James Jeyeraj. She spent 25 years in local TV and radio, including Bonneville Seattle’s KIRO Newsradio.

“I know the Economic Development Division out in Auburn, I just happen to see a blog post about how they’re putting up new murals, and they’re trying to beautify, in particular, the downtown core,” Rantz said. “From an economic perspective, what needs to happen in order to encourage more businesses to come into the city or to support the ones that are already there?”

Taylor said she is part of the Arts Commission that brought in the murals.

“Our arts team in the city really just tried to change the look and the vibe, so to speak, in Auburn,” Taylor said. “But we lost something really, really important in downtown Auburn. Something that was a very big staple to a lot of the community and a lot of families.”

Taylor was talking about the Sunbrite Cafe.

“And Jason, if you’re a fan of banana bread, then you know the loss because their banana bread is famous,” Taylor continued. “And when that restaurant closed down, essentially, we lost a lot of the downtown vibe, we lost a lot of the activity, we have a lot of small businesses right now that are struggling to stay afloat because we are just not getting the foot traffic.”

More from Rantz: Pramila Jayapal’s dangerous rhetoric could incite violence

Taylor said the city of Auburn needs to come up with an incentive for businesses to return downtown.

“I have lived here in Auburn for several years now. And I just would love to see some change here in our community, I am just kind of tired of seeing everything just remain stagnant and stale. And it’s time to just revitalize our community, our city, and make it better.”

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

Pramila Jayapal...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Pramila Jayapal’s dangerous rhetoric could incite violence

For all the talk about former President Donald Trump's "dangerous" rhetoric, it's Congresswoman Jayapal who may incite her base.

2 days ago

homeless pool Seattle...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Homeless at encampment with pool explain why they won’t leave

Homeless people who set up a Seattle encampment featuring a new pool said they will not move. In fact, they said they're the victims.

3 days ago

Taylor Swift Seattle...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrat passes Taylor Swift Week as fatal ODs surge in Seattle

Ahead of her performance in Seattle this weekend, a county councilmember is declaring Taylor Swift Week in King County.

4 days ago

equity grading...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Mom took on ‘equity grading’ to get child the ‘F’ she earned

One local parent is on a mission to end lax grading policies that fail children more than an "F" on a report card ever could.

5 days ago

Pramila Jayapal Israel...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Rep. Pramila Jayapal slammed for anti-Semitic comment about Israel

Jayapal has a history of embracing anti-Semitism or anti-Semites and is allied with the most anti-Semitic progressives in the Democrat party.

5 days ago

immigration services...

Max Gross

Gross: Immigration services threatens deportation over department’s error

A couple living in Sammamish County believes that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is holding a grudge against those who are unvaccinated.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Media personality Tracy Taylor running for Auburn City Council