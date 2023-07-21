Close
LOCAL NEWS

‘Swifties’ already making presence known in Seattle

Jul 21, 2023, 9:59 AM | Updated: 12:15 pm

Seattle Swifties...

Hundreds of 'Swifties' lined up outside Lumen Field Friday morning to purchase concert-only merchandise. (Jenette Warne/MyNorthwest.com)

(Jenette Warne/MyNorthwest.com)

BY

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A hundred-thousand ‘Swifties’ are descending on Seattle for two nights of Taylor Swift concerts at Lumen Field.

It all began Friday morning as “Swifties” lined up for concert-only merchandise. And, like the tickets, it doesn’t come cheap.

A tour t-shirt can run $60 and up.

But, that’s nothing compared to the price of the concert itself.

StubHub lists prices from $1,000-$8,000.

Seattle’s biggest summer weekend of entertainment: An almost comprehensive list

The excitement grew as soon as Swift announced her concerts this weekend. We found people coming from as far away as Rhode Island.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell found a pair of fans who are ready for the weekend complete with pillows, blankets, and a tarp.

The merchandise is already available for sale outside the northwest and southwest corners of the stadium. Bring your credit card.

Fans started lining up at 3:30 a.m.

