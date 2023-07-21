‘Swifties’ already making presence known in Seattle

A hundred-thousand ‘Swifties’ are descending on Seattle for two nights of Taylor Swift concerts at Lumen Field.

It all began Friday morning as “Swifties” lined up for concert-only merchandise. And, like the tickets, it doesn’t come cheap.

A tour t-shirt can run $60 and up.

Here’s the SOUTH entrance to a different merchandise tent: https://t.co/oMJ0fxByVI pic.twitter.com/lDqdMtrpfD — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) July 21, 2023

But, that’s nothing compared to the price of the concert itself.

StubHub lists prices from $1,000-$8,000.

Seattle’s biggest summer weekend of entertainment: An almost comprehensive list

The excitement grew as soon as Swift announced her concerts this weekend. We found people coming from as far away as Rhode Island.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell found a pair of fans who are ready for the weekend complete with pillows, blankets, and a tarp.

The merchandise is already available for sale outside the northwest and southwest corners of the stadium. Bring your credit card.

Fans started lining up at 3:30 a.m.