Abandoned building catches fire in Seattle’s U-District

A fire at an abandoned building in Seattle’s U-District Monday morning is now under control.

The flames at University Way Northeast and Northeast 55th Street started at around 4 a.m. Firefighters reportedly had the situation under control around 6 a.m.

ABANDONED: That sound is firefighters using a chainsaw to cut through the roof and make themselves an opening to dump water onto this fire. It’s another vacant building fire, this one at University Way & 56th. pic.twitter.com/UDhFnSNPSG — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) July 24, 2023

“The partial roof has collapsed on the eastern side of the building,” said David Cuerpo with Seattle Fire. “Right now we’re doing the best we can to protect the adjacent building to the direct north that is an active music studio.”

Witnesses told Seattle Fire they saw someone on the roof as flames engulfed the building. It is unclear where that person is now.

An investigation is underway as to how the fire started.

This fire is just days after a large fire burned down an abandoned building in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. It is too soon to say if these two incidents are related.