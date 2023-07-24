Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Abandoned building catches fire in Seattle’s U-District

Jul 24, 2023, 6:41 AM

U-District fire...

A fire at an abandoned building in Seattle's University District Monday morning is now under control. (Sam Campbell/KIRO Newsradio)

(Sam Campbell/KIRO Newsradio)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY


Your best source for local news

A fire at an abandoned building in Seattle’s U-District Monday morning is now under control.

The flames at University Way Northeast and Northeast 55th Street started at around 4 a.m. Firefighters reportedly had the situation under control around 6 a.m.

“The partial roof has collapsed on the eastern side of the building,” said David Cuerpo with Seattle Fire. “Right now we’re doing the best we can to protect the adjacent building to the direct north that is an active music studio.”

Witnesses told Seattle Fire they saw someone on the roof as flames engulfed the building. It is unclear where that person is now.

More on fires at abandoned buildings: Power restored to Chinatown-International District residents after fire

An investigation is underway as to how the fire started.

This fire is just days after a large fire burned down an abandoned building in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. It is too soon to say if these two incidents are related.

Local News

Marysville lake drone...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Drone helps find body of woman who drowned in Marysville lake

A Marysville drone helped find the body of a woman who drowned in a lake near Twin Lakes Park on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

7 hours ago

Capitol Hill shooting crime...

Bill Kaczaraba

Four injured, one critically in shooting at illegal street racing event in Capitol Hill

Four people were injured, and one is in critical condition after a shooting during an illegal street racing event in Capitol Hill early this morning.

1 day ago

Taylor Swift...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

Nearly 120,000 people in SoDo for soldout Mariners and Taylor Swift

Both of SoDo’s stadiums had sold-out events. The Mariners-Blue Jays game filled T-Mobile park to capacity and Lumen Field had sold-out crowds for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

1 day ago

FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone. Elon Musk plans to change the logo to an "X." (AP Phot...

Associated Press

Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird

Elon Musk said Sunday that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the famous blue bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year.

1 day ago

Oregon shooting...

Associated Press

Oregon hospital security guard dies after being shot in hospital; police later kill suspect

A security guard died after being shot at an Oregon hospital Saturday, and the suspect was later killed by police in a nearby community, authorities said.

2 days ago

Bellevue drug overdose...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Three people dead in apparent drug overdose at Bellevue apartment

Three people are dead after an apparent drug overdose in a Bellevue apartment, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Abandoned building catches fire in Seattle’s U-District