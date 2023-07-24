Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Battery storage sites in King County may become more regulated

Jul 24, 2023, 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:20 am

BESS...

Battery Energy Storage Systems would become more closely regulated if a new proposal passes. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Some King County Council members are worried about the hazards of battery farms.

According to Siemens Energy, battery energy storage systems, or BESS, are rechargeable batteries that can store energy from different sources and discharge it when needed. BESS consist of one or more batteries and can be used to balance the electric grid, provide backup power and improve grid stability.

To help protect against hazards, King County Councilmember Sarah Perry on Wednesday introduced a proposal that would establish regulations around zoning, safety, and insurance requirements for BESS.

“This ordinance builds on our recent work on financial responsibility around fossil fuel facilities by ensuring [BESS] also address potential public safety and environmental protection concerns,” Perry said. “As renewable energy sources, such as battery storage sites, become increasingly common, we have the same responsibility to ensure the safety of our residents and the protection of our soil, water tables, and surrounding areas, as we do with our current fossil fuel facilities. We will continue to ensure these protections as we strive to meet King County’s Strategic Climate Action Plan goals.”

Battery energy storage systems help mitigate the often-intermittent supply from renewable energy sources like solar and wind. These systems store excess energy when demand is low, and then feed that back into the system when demand is high or production is low.

Seattle weather: Today’s rain not expected to help with water shortage

The systems can pose risks of explosion from overheating, or of environmental contamination during decommissioning.

“This ordinance holds businesses accountable who pose a potential risk to our climate and people located near their facilities,” said King County Councilmember and co-sponsor, Dave Upthegrove. “King County has long been a national leader in the area of climate and these regulations take a modest but important step in addressing public health concerns related to these facilities.”

The proposal follows on the heels of a new Washington state law also meant to minimize the risks from these systems. That law takes effect in October. The state law also sets up fire safety requirements, limits on indoor systems, construction standards, and more.

Perry’s proposal will be referred to the Local Services and Land Use Committee and is expected to be heard August 22.

Local News

Seattle clouds...

Bill Kaczaraba

Today’s Seattle rain not expected to help with water shortage

Seattle's getting some rain today after a 33-day dry streak.

9 hours ago

Kirkland beach shooting...

KIRO 7 News Staff

2 teens, 1 adult hurt in overnight shooting at Kirkland beach

Police are searching for a shooter who injured two teenagers and one adult at a Kirkland beach overnight Monday.

9 hours ago

U-District fire...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Abandoned building catches fire in Seattle’s U-District

An investigation is underway Monday morning after a fire at an abandoned building in Seattle's U-District.

9 hours ago

Marysville lake drone...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Drone helps find body of woman who drowned in Marysville lake

A Marysville drone helped find the body of a woman who drowned in a lake near Twin Lakes Park on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

9 hours ago

Capitol Hill shooting crime...

Bill Kaczaraba

Four injured, one critically in shooting at illegal street racing event in Capitol Hill

Four people were injured, and one is in critical condition after a shooting during an illegal street racing event in Capitol Hill early this morning.

1 day ago

Taylor Swift...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

Nearly 120,000 people in SoDo for soldout Mariners and Taylor Swift

Both of SoDo’s stadiums had sold-out events. The Mariners-Blue Jays game filled T-Mobile park to capacity and Lumen Field had sold-out crowds for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Battery storage sites in King County may become more regulated