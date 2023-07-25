Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Klickitat County fire stretches to 50,000 acres after burning through weekend

Jul 24, 2023, 5:50 PM | Updated: 9:50 pm

klickitat fire...

Klickitat Fire (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY


Your best source for local news

Fire crews in Central Washington are working to protect a natural gas pipeline and solar farms east of Goldendale in Klickitat County.

An unknown number of people have evacuated their homes and cabins west of Goldendale because of a wildfire. The fire started around 3:35 p.m. Friday on Newell Road near Bickleton and has now grown to more than 50,000 acres, covering at least 20 miles of land.

More on WA fires: Abandoned building catches fire in Seattle’s U-District

“We are forecasted to have 40-mile-an-hour winds so we’ll see what that does to us, but the direction and where we are with the fire, we feel like we’re in a pretty good place,” National Interagency Fire Center spokesperson Dave Robertson told KIRO Newsradio. “In other areas where it’s diverted away from the highway we’ve set crews and resources up in there with dozers to put that line in.”

Robertson said Highway 14 helped act as a fire line.

Damage is still unclear, but some structures have gone up in flames. Approximately 80 square miles have burned in the Newell Road fire, as of this reporting.

More on WA fires: Lake Union arson suspect pleads not guilty to setting 50+ boats on fire

“It’s important we bring the community together to help everyone understand what is being done to protect lives and property and prevent further damage as this wildfire grows,” Rep. Gina Mosbrucker said in a prepared statement. “We want to be available to answer questions and help inform residents of what they can expect and what they should be doing to protect themselves and their families.”

Local News

downtown...

Bill Kaczaraba

City of Seattle ‘too broad’ in defining when to clear homeless encampments

The City of Seattle has been "too broad" in defining when it can clear homeless encampments, a King County Superior Court judge ruled.

22 hours ago

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 20...

Frank Sumrall

Taylor Swift in Seattle: Eras Tour breaks Lumen Field attendance record

Seattle residents and tourists made history over the weekend, as 72,171 Taylor Swift fans were in attendance at Lumen Field Saturday night.

22 hours ago

Gorst road rage...

Kate Stone

Man shot in head after road rage incident in Gorst

Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a suspected road rage incident in Gorst that ended with a man shot in the head.

22 hours ago

seattle seahawks training camp practices...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle Seahawks opening up nine training camp practices to fans

The Seattle Seahawks are opening nine training camp practices at the VMAC to the public, starting this Wednesday.

22 hours ago

U-District fire...

Sam Campbell

Abandoned building catches fire in Seattle’s U-District

An investigation is underway Monday morning after a fire at an abandoned building in Seattle's U-District.

22 hours ago

Kirkland beach shooting...

KIRO 7 News Staff

2 teens, 1 adult hurt in overnight shooting at Kirkland beach

Police are searching for a shooter who injured two teenagers and one adult at a Kirkland beach overnight Monday.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Klickitat County fire stretches to 50,000 acres after burning through weekend