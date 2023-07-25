Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

7 fires in 7 days: Fire officials seeing rise in arsons in Seattle

Jul 25, 2023, 2:20 PM | Updated: 4:11 pm

seattle fires...

(KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Seattle firefighters say they’re seeing a rise in intentionally set fires in the city after seven arsons in seven days.

The fires happened between July 13 and 20.

The first of the seven fires happened at a vacant building at Ninth Avenue and Madison Street on First Hill, where a 26-year-old man had to be carried out as the building burned.

The four-story apartment building is near hotels and Virginia Mason Hospital. Firefighters were concerned the flames would spread.

More on Seattle fires: SFD on pace to respond to more than 1,000 encampment fires in 2023

Most of the arsons have happened in dumpsters, garbage bins and the stairwells of occupied buildings in dense areas with homes and businesses nearby.

Others were set in vacant buildings, like a 2-alarm fire in the CID on July 20 that destroyed a warehouse.

The Seattle Fire Department is working with the Seattle Police Department’s arson and bomb squad.

Local News

sea-tac...

Frank Sumrall

Sea-Tac reveals Monday was busiest day in history

The busiest day in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's history wasn't a holiday, but just a summer Monday (July 24).

19 hours ago

speed enforcement cameras...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle cracking down on street racing with speed enforcement cameras

The ordinance is set to kickstart plans to install speed enforcement cameras in key areas of the city of Seattle.  

19 hours ago

I-90 lane restriction Preston...

Nate Connors

I-90 lane restrictions between Issaquah, Preston this week

Drivers traveling westbound on I-90 will have a single lane restriction between Preston and Issaquah through Thursday evening

19 hours ago

child pornography tacoma...

Frank Sumrall

Tacoma resident charged with producing child pornography

A 27-year-old Tacoma resident charged with allegedly producing child pornography by the Department of Justice.

19 hours ago

seattle human trafficking...

Frank Sumrall

Two teens arrested for human trafficking in Seattle

Officers received a 911 call from a father who stated his 18-year-old daughter was being held against her will in the Mt. Baker neighborhood.

19 hours ago

Seattle All-Star Week...

Bill Kaczaraba

All-Star Week pulls in record-breaking revenue for Seattle hotels

All-Star Week in Seattle was just what local hotels had hoped for, bringing in two days of record-breaking revenues.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

7 fires in 7 days: Fire officials seeing rise in arsons in Seattle