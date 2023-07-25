Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle cracking down on street racing with speed enforcement cameras

Jul 25, 2023, 4:41 PM

speed enforcement cameras...

Street racers run from police soon after blocking a highway. (Photo by Sebastian Barros via Getty Images)

(Photo by Sebastian Barros via Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle City Council passed legislation Tuesday, sponsored by Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Alex Pederson, to reduce drag racing and dangerous driving.

The city ordinance is set to kickstart plans to install speed enforcement cameras in key areas of the city that are heavily impacted by unsafe driving.

More on dangerous driving: Rollover car collision injures three as driver flees scene

“Our community has been pleading for help for years to stop drag racing. This month’s crash on Alki Avenue Southwest shows just how dangerous conditions have become,” said Councilmember Herbold, the Chair of the Public Safety Committee. “I’m proud to have partnered with neighbors and pass this first-of-its-kind legislation to make our streets safer.”

Herbold was referencing a violent crash that occurred between two cars on Alki Avenue last week, causing residents living in the area to speak out against speeding and reckless driving, which has been a dangerous problem, according to KIRO 7.

“We have to stop prioritizing the speed of cars over safety and accessibility, especially the safety of students, seniors, people with disabilities, and people who can’t afford to drive,” Anna Zivarts, a Seattle Public Schools parent, said during the Seattle City Council. “I’m grateful that the city council has taken action.”

The passed legislation designates 10 dangerous zones throughout the city, which includes West Marginal Way, Sand Point Way, NE 65th Street near Magnuson Park, Seaview Avenue, 3rd Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr Way, Rainier Avenue, and two on Alki Avenue.

Washington state authorized cities to use automated camera enforcement in restricted racing zones last year.

More on Seattle driving: Eight new Seattle cameras will automatically ticket drivers starting in March

“Automated cameras are an effective enforcement elixir that discourage reckless driving, increase pedestrian safety, and increase efficiency by reducing time-consuming interactions between drivers and police,” said Councilmember Pedersen, the Chair of the Transportation Committee. “This technology is another tool in our tool belt to reduce collisions and save lives on some of our city’s most dangerous roadways.”

According to the city council, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is now in the process of completing its analysis — required by state law — prior to installing the enforcement cameras.

Local News

sea-tac...

Frank Sumrall

Sea-Tac reveals Monday was busiest day in history

The busiest day in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's history wasn't a holiday, but just a summer Monday (July 24).

20 hours ago

I-90 lane restriction Preston...

Nate Connors

I-90 lane restrictions between Issaquah, Preston this week

Drivers traveling westbound on I-90 will have a single lane restriction between Preston and Issaquah through Thursday evening

20 hours ago

child pornography tacoma...

Frank Sumrall

Tacoma resident charged with producing child pornography

A 27-year-old Tacoma resident charged with allegedly producing child pornography by the Department of Justice.

20 hours ago

seattle fires...

KIRO 7 News Staff

7 fires in 7 days: Fire officials seeing rise in arsons in Seattle

Seattle firefighters say they’re seeing a rise in intentionally set fires in the city after seven arsons in seven days.

20 hours ago

seattle human trafficking...

Frank Sumrall

Two teens arrested for human trafficking in Seattle

Officers received a 911 call from a father who stated his 18-year-old daughter was being held against her will in the Mt. Baker neighborhood.

20 hours ago

Seattle All-Star Week...

Bill Kaczaraba

All-Star Week pulls in record-breaking revenue for Seattle hotels

All-Star Week in Seattle was just what local hotels had hoped for, bringing in two days of record-breaking revenues.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Seattle cracking down on street racing with speed enforcement cameras