Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Sea-Tac reveals Monday was busiest day in history

Jul 25, 2023, 6:06 PM

sea-tac...

Sea-Tac Airport is expected to be overcapacity by 2050, according to studies. This has the region looking at alternative locations for a new airport. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The busiest day in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s (Sea-Tac) history wasn’t a holiday, but just a summer Monday (July 24), as nearly 75,000 passengers went through TSA screenings.

In all, nearly 200,000 passengers departed, connected, or arrived at the airport — enough people to fill Lumen Field, T-Mobile Park, Husky Stadium, and Climate Pledge Arena.

More on WA airports: New group would take a fresh look at Pierce, Thurston County airport sites

July 24 beat the previous record by approximately 1,500 people, set nearly two years ago.

Sea-Tac reps believe the record could be broken again as soon as next month.

“In total, 73,651 passengers passed through TSA Screening on Monday,” Chris Guizlo, Aviation Communications and Marketing Program Manager for Sea-Tac, said in a prepared statement. “To give some comparisons, that means on Monday, [Sea-Tac] was the equivalent of the fourth-largest city in Washington.”

Guizlo stated more passengers were at Sea-Tac yesterday than attended Taylor Swift over the weekend.

More on WA airports: Commission preparing for fallout if new WA airport location isn’t found

The top 10 days for the amount of Sea-Tac travelers in the airport’s history all occurred between June 21 and August 19.

Local News

speed enforcement cameras...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle cracking down on street racing with speed enforcement cameras

The ordinance is set to kickstart plans to install speed enforcement cameras in key areas of the city of Seattle.  

21 hours ago

I-90 lane restriction Preston...

Nate Connors

I-90 lane restrictions between Issaquah, Preston this week

Drivers traveling westbound on I-90 will have a single lane restriction between Preston and Issaquah through Thursday evening

21 hours ago

child pornography tacoma...

Frank Sumrall

Tacoma resident charged with producing child pornography

A 27-year-old Tacoma resident charged with allegedly producing child pornography by the Department of Justice.

21 hours ago

seattle fires...

KIRO 7 News Staff

7 fires in 7 days: Fire officials seeing rise in arsons in Seattle

Seattle firefighters say they’re seeing a rise in intentionally set fires in the city after seven arsons in seven days.

21 hours ago

seattle human trafficking...

Frank Sumrall

Two teens arrested for human trafficking in Seattle

Officers received a 911 call from a father who stated his 18-year-old daughter was being held against her will in the Mt. Baker neighborhood.

21 hours ago

Seattle All-Star Week...

Bill Kaczaraba

All-Star Week pulls in record-breaking revenue for Seattle hotels

All-Star Week in Seattle was just what local hotels had hoped for, bringing in two days of record-breaking revenues.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Sea-Tac reveals Monday was busiest day in history