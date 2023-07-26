Sea-Tac reveals Monday was busiest day in history

The busiest day in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s (Sea-Tac) history wasn’t a holiday, but just a summer Monday (July 24), as nearly 75,000 passengers went through TSA screenings.

In all, nearly 200,000 passengers departed, connected, or arrived at the airport — enough people to fill Lumen Field, T-Mobile Park, Husky Stadium, and Climate Pledge Arena.

July 24 beat the previous record by approximately 1,500 people, set nearly two years ago.

Sea-Tac reps believe the record could be broken again as soon as next month.

“In total, 73,651 passengers passed through TSA Screening on Monday,” Chris Guizlo, Aviation Communications and Marketing Program Manager for Sea-Tac, said in a prepared statement. “To give some comparisons, that means on Monday, [Sea-Tac] was the equivalent of the fourth-largest city in Washington.”

Guizlo stated more passengers were at Sea-Tac yesterday than attended Taylor Swift over the weekend.

The top 10 days for the amount of Sea-Tac travelers in the airport’s history all occurred between June 21 and August 19.