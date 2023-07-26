Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Travelers disrupted by flooding at Sea-Tac Airport Tuesday

Jul 26, 2023, 7:07 AM | Updated: 7:42 am

flooding sea-tac traveler...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A gate at Seattle Tacoma International Airport was shut down due to flooding and is expected to reopen Wednesday morning.

The airport says a contractor tapped into a fire sprinkler which the worker thought was turned off.

Sea-Tac reveals Monday was busiest day in history

Social media videos taken Tuesday morning showed water flowing across Concourse A as passengers waited nearby for flights.

Three gates were closed, and passengers were moved to other jetways.

A Sea-Tac official sent out a statement regarding the flooding.

This morning’s water leak in the A Concourse was the result of part of the fire sprinkler system being opened, which a contractor believed was out of operation. Two out of the three gates impacted have reopened and the final gate is expected to reopen this evening. Access to the area will be limited to flights leaving out of those gates, as airport staff continue to address impacts from the significant leak.

By 4 p.m., two of the three gates had reopened, and the last ones were scheduled to reopen Tuesday night.

Last Friday, a power system test caused a four-second blackout at Sea-Tac, which knocked out some escalators and baggage conveyors all morning.

Local News

Klickitat county fire...

L.B. Gilbert

Klickitat County fire causes families to evacuate, burning 56,000 acres

A fire of more than 50,000 acres has quickly spread across Klickitat County. The Newell Road Fire has now caused increased evacuations in the area.

11 hours ago

FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo a Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during a debut for employees...

Associated Press

Boeing loses $149 million as the plane maker pushes production increases

Boeing flipped to a $149 million loss in the second quarter despite higher revenue, as the plane maker struggled with higher costs in both its airline and defense business.

11 hours ago

tuberculosis pierce released...

L.B. Gilbert

Pierce County woman isolated for tuberculosis released from home detention

The Pierce County woman arrested in June for defying a judge's orders to medicate her Tuberculosis has now been released after being cured.

11 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Mother of missing Oakley Carlson admits to identity theft

There are new details in a theft plea deal involving the mother of a missing Grays Harbor County girl.

11 hours ago

(Photo from Christoph Webb via AP)...

Associated Press

Deer take refuge near wind turbines as fire scorches Washington state land

Bjorn Hedges drove around the two wind farms he manages the morning after a wildfire raced through. At many of the massive turbines he saw deer: does and fawns that had found refuge on gravel pads at the base of the towers, some of the only areas left untouched amid an expanse of blackened earth.

11 hours ago

sea-tac...

Frank Sumrall

Sea-Tac reveals Monday was busiest day in history

The busiest day in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's history wasn't a holiday, but just a summer Monday (July 24).

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Travelers disrupted by flooding at Sea-Tac Airport Tuesday