Travelers disrupted by flooding at Sea-Tac Airport Tuesday

A gate at Seattle Tacoma International Airport was shut down due to flooding and is expected to reopen Wednesday morning.

The airport says a contractor tapped into a fire sprinkler which the worker thought was turned off.

Sea-Tac reveals Monday was busiest day in history

Social media videos taken Tuesday morning showed water flowing across Concourse A as passengers waited nearby for flights.

Three gates were closed, and passengers were moved to other jetways.

A Sea-Tac official sent out a statement regarding the flooding.

This morning’s water leak in the A Concourse was the result of part of the fire sprinkler system being opened, which a contractor believed was out of operation. Two out of the three gates impacted have reopened and the final gate is expected to reopen this evening. Access to the area will be limited to flights leaving out of those gates, as airport staff continue to address impacts from the significant leak.

By 4 p.m., two of the three gates had reopened, and the last ones were scheduled to reopen Tuesday night.

Last Friday, a power system test caused a four-second blackout at Sea-Tac, which knocked out some escalators and baggage conveyors all morning.