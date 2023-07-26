Paul Allen’s estate donates Vader helmet among thousands of items to MoPop

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop) in Seattle is receiving thousands of new artifacts as the estate of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is donating the Darth Vader helmet from “The Empire Strikes Back” among other iconic film props and music memorabilia set to be on display.

More on MoPop: Two Seattle museums named among the best in US

The other items gifted to Mo-Pop include a Star Trek Captain’s chair, a hat worn by the Wicked Witch of the West in “The Wizard of Oz,” and a full alien creature suit from the 1979 film “Alien.” The donations included a local item — a hand-painted and smashed Univox electric guitar owned by Kurt Cobain.

Not included in the above gallery are handwritten lyrics by David Bowie for “Starman” from the early 1970s and a 1951 Epiphone FT 79 acoustic guitar owned by Jimi Hendrix.

Some of the items are already on display in current MoPop exhibits, including Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction, Fantasy: Worlds of Myth & Magic, Scared to Death: The Thrill of Horror Film, and Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses.

According to KIRO 7, MoPop has more than 80,000 items in its collection.

More on MoPop: MoPOP is ‘reflecting popular culture right now,’ and it’s doing it online

Earlier this year, MoPop announced its iconic “Pearl Jam: Home and Away” exhibit — a collection that features more than 700 artifacts from the band’s history — would be closing this year. The exhibit drew more than two million visitors since its 2018 debut, according to MoPop.