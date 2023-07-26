Close
LOCAL NEWS

Paul Allen’s estate donates Vader helmet among thousands of items to MoPop

Jul 26, 2023, 12:48 PM

Darth Vader’s helmet from the 1980 blockbuster film "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" (Courtesy of Museum of Pop Culture) The motorcycle jacket worn by Prince in his 1984 film Purple Rain. (Courtesy of Museum of Pop Culture) A complete alien creature suit from the 1979 film "Alien." (Courtesy of Museum of Pop Culture) A hand-painted and smashed Univox electric guitar owned by Kurt Cobain. (Courtesy of Museum of Pop Culture) A full-size flying “Spinner” vehicle from the 1982 film "Blade Runner" (Courtesy of Museum of Pop Culture) The iconic hat worn by Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West in the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" (Courtesy of Museum of Pop Culture) Star Trek Command Chair (Courtesy of Museum of Pop Culture) A collection of Nichelle Nichols’ (Lt. Nyota Uhura) hand-annotated scripts from the "Star Trek" television and film series. (Courtesy of Museum of Pop Culture)
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop) in Seattle is receiving thousands of new artifacts as the estate of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is donating the Darth Vader helmet from “The Empire Strikes Back” among other iconic film props and music memorabilia set to be on display.

The other items gifted to Mo-Pop include a Star Trek Captain’s chair, a hat worn by the Wicked Witch of the West in “The Wizard of Oz,” and a full alien creature suit from the 1979 film “Alien.” The donations included a local item — a hand-painted and smashed Univox electric guitar owned by Kurt Cobain.

Not included in the above gallery are handwritten lyrics by David Bowie for “Starman” from the early 1970s and a 1951 Epiphone FT 79 acoustic guitar owned by Jimi Hendrix.

Some of the items are already on display in current MoPop exhibits, including Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction, Fantasy: Worlds of Myth & Magic, Scared to Death: The Thrill of Horror Film, and Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses.

According to KIRO 7, MoPop has more than 80,000 items in its collection.

Earlier this year, MoPop announced its iconic “Pearl Jam: Home and Away” exhibit — a collection that features more than 700 artifacts from the band’s history — would be closing this year. The exhibit drew more than two million visitors since its 2018 debut, according to MoPop.

