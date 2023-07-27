Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Muckler: U.S.’ UFO program could be ‘just gross misconduct from Pentagon’

Jul 26, 2023, 5:22 PM

UFOs...

(L-R) Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, and Retired Navy Commander David Fravor take their seats as they arrive for a House Oversight Committee hearing titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency" on Capitol Hill 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Several witnesses are testifying about their experience with possible UFO encounters and discussion about a potential covert government program concerning debris from crashed, non-human origin spacecraft. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

According to a former Air Force intelligence officer, the U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a claim the Pentagon has since denied.

The officer, retired Maj. David Grusch, testified Wednesday to Congress where he claimed the U.S. has likely been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s.

More on UFOsData shows Washington State #2 with most UFO sightings

“[Grusch] was saying, ‘Look, I filed multiple whistleblower complaints with the Pentagon. I’m somebody who was in the position, it was my job to investigate the UFOs for the Pentagon. And as I was doing my job, I talked to 40 different people inside the intelligence community inside the Pentagon who were telling me that they are working on UFO crash retrieval, back-engineering programs,'” Dane Muckler, host of the Spectral Skull podcast, told Jason Rantz on KTTH 770 AM. “And by UFO, I mean, Extra-Terrestrial. Something that is clearly not human.”

Grusch went public with this knowledge after learning these programs are being illegally concealed from congressional oversight. He alleged that the U.S. government has a covert program focused on recovering debris from crashed, non-human origin spacecraft, with the program attempting to reverse-engineer the technology.

“He says they told him that none of these programs are being reported. They’re illegally concealed,” Muckler said. “They’re also violating contracting law. So they hire contractors without doing proper bids, and all kinds of illegal activity. He reported it to the intelligence community inspector general as a whistleblowing complaint.”

In a statement, Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough said investigators have not discovered “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” according to The Associated Press. The statement did not address UFOs that are not suspected of being extraterrestrial objects.

“He was never allowed to get into any of these programs, that’s part of his whistleblower complaint,” Muckler said. “He never was able to see these things. He spoke to people who were working on the programs. So this is technically all hearsay. He’s been told by them that they’ve seen the bodies or they’ve seen the craft or they’ve rebuilt some kind of new kind of engine and they’re testing the new craft now.”

More on UFOs: UFO reports rise to 510, not aliens but still a threat to US

According to the organization National UFO Reporting Center, two military jets engaged an object referred to as an “unidentified aerial phenomenon” over Bad Axe, Mich. last month. Witnesses reported a pair of F-16s engaged in a “dogfight” with a “white/metallic disc.”

“There’s no doubt there’s something wrong here,” Muckler said. “Something is happening inside the Pentagon that is illegal. It may be aliens. It may be that they’re using aliens as a cover story to conceal something else. Maybe they just don’t want to be properly budgeted. They don’t want to properly take responsibility for how they’re spending our money. It could be a cover-up. It could be just some gross misconduct from the Pentagon.”

The U.S. collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects in 2022, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). He is the author of the book What’s Killing America: Inside the Radical Left’s Tragic Destruction of Our CitiesSubscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Local News

7th District candidate Bob Kettle...

Bill Kaczaraba

7th District candidate Bob Kettle says safety is at the top of his agenda

Bob Kettle is a stay-at-home dad and a candidate for the 7th District Seattle City Council seat.

17 hours ago

mopop allen...

Frank Sumrall

Paul Allen’s estate donates Vader helmet among thousands of items to MoPop

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop) in Seattle is receiving thousands of new artifacts as the estate of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is donating

17 hours ago

kia nordstrom shots...

L.B. Gilbert

Kia drove into Seattle Nordstrom, shot window during attempted robbery

Just one day after the Seattle City Council held a meeting discussing retail theft, would-be thieves targeted the downtown Nordstrom store.

17 hours ago

UFOs...

Nomaan Merchant

Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs

Retired Maj. David Grusch’s highly anticipated testimony before a House Oversight subcommittee was Congress’ latest foray into the world of UAPs.

17 hours ago

boeing...

David Koenig

Boeing loses $149 million in Q2 as the plane maker is pushing ahead with production increases

Boeing said it is increasing production of its two most popular airline planes. Shares jumped nearly 7% Wednesday, the biggest upward move for the company.

17 hours ago

The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are shown in t...

Associated Press

Microsoft reports $20.1B quarterly profit as it promises to lead “the new AI platform shift”

Microsoft on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $20.1 billion, or $2.69 per share, beating analyst expectations for $2.55 per share.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Muckler: U.S.’ UFO program could be ‘just gross misconduct from Pentagon’