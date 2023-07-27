Muckler: U.S.’ UFO program could be ‘just gross misconduct from Pentagon’

According to a former Air Force intelligence officer, the U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a claim the Pentagon has since denied.

The officer, retired Maj. David Grusch, testified Wednesday to Congress where he claimed the U.S. has likely been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s.

“[Grusch] was saying, ‘Look, I filed multiple whistleblower complaints with the Pentagon. I’m somebody who was in the position, it was my job to investigate the UFOs for the Pentagon. And as I was doing my job, I talked to 40 different people inside the intelligence community inside the Pentagon who were telling me that they are working on UFO crash retrieval, back-engineering programs,'” Dane Muckler, host of the Spectral Skull podcast, told Jason Rantz on KTTH 770 AM. “And by UFO, I mean, Extra-Terrestrial. Something that is clearly not human.”

Grusch went public with this knowledge after learning these programs are being illegally concealed from congressional oversight. He alleged that the U.S. government has a covert program focused on recovering debris from crashed, non-human origin spacecraft, with the program attempting to reverse-engineer the technology.

“He says they told him that none of these programs are being reported. They’re illegally concealed,” Muckler said. “They’re also violating contracting law. So they hire contractors without doing proper bids, and all kinds of illegal activity. He reported it to the intelligence community inspector general as a whistleblowing complaint.”

In a statement, Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough said investigators have not discovered “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” according to The Associated Press. The statement did not address UFOs that are not suspected of being extraterrestrial objects.

“He was never allowed to get into any of these programs, that’s part of his whistleblower complaint,” Muckler said. “He never was able to see these things. He spoke to people who were working on the programs. So this is technically all hearsay. He’s been told by them that they’ve seen the bodies or they’ve seen the craft or they’ve rebuilt some kind of new kind of engine and they’re testing the new craft now.”

According to the organization National UFO Reporting Center, two military jets engaged an object referred to as an “unidentified aerial phenomenon” over Bad Axe, Mich. last month. Witnesses reported a pair of F-16s engaged in a “dogfight” with a “white/metallic disc.”

“There’s no doubt there’s something wrong here,” Muckler said. “Something is happening inside the Pentagon that is illegal. It may be aliens. It may be that they’re using aliens as a cover story to conceal something else. Maybe they just don’t want to be properly budgeted. They don’t want to properly take responsibility for how they’re spending our money. It could be a cover-up. It could be just some gross misconduct from the Pentagon.”

The U.S. collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects in 2022, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace.

