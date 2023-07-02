Close
LOCAL NEWS

Data shows Washington State #2 with most UFO sightings

Jul 2, 2023, 10:42 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


In honor of National UFO Day Sunday, Satellite Internet compiled a list of states with the most and least reported UFO sightings.

Washington State came up as the second-highest state under Vermont.

Under Washington are Montana, Alaska, and Maine.

The states with the fewest sightings are Texas, the District of Columbia, Louisiana, Georgia, and Mississippi.

According to the National UFO Reporting Center, UFO sightings are on the rise. Americans claim to have seen 1,439 more UFOs in 2022 compared to 2021.

Satellite Internet also said half of the people who responded to their survey believe they’ve seen a UFO, almost a quarter of Americans have confused a Starlink satellite for a UFO, 80% believe aliens exist, and 43% said that if aliens landed on Earth and offered to take them to space, they would go.

Data shows Washington State #2 with most UFO sightings