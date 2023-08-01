Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

AG Ferguson files brief challenging Idaho’s abortion travel ban

Aug 1, 2023, 11:47 AM

ferguson travel abortion brief...

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson at a press conference in 2017 (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is leading a coalition of 20 attorneys general to file legal arguments in a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s travel ban making it a crime for adults to help minors travel out-of-state for abortion care.

The lawsuit filed by two advocacy groups and an attorney who works with sexual assault victims is suing the state of Idaho, claiming that the state violates their First Amendment right to discuss abortion with minors and their Fourth Amendment right to travel freely between states.

Doctors performing gender-affirming treatment, abortions on minors protected in WA

Ferguson filed an amicus brief, a document submitted to the court by a party not involved in the case offering information, expertise, or insight, arguing that the “travel ban” is unconstitutional. The Constitution provides some protections to citizens for the freedom of movement between states under the Privileges and Immunities Clause.

“The Constitution protects the individual right to travel between states, and Idaho’s radical Legislature cannot abolish that right,” Ferguson said. “Washington is standing up for the Constitution and reproductive freedom to support this challenge to Idaho’s unconstitutional abortion travel ban.”

This brief comes as the number of patients traveling into Washington from Idaho for abortions has risen drastically. According to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, the number of abortion patients traveling from neighboring Idaho has risen by 56%.

Dr. Mollie Nisen, a Washington State family physician and abortion provider, said that these patients are making long trips for a relatively simple procedure.

“People coming from as far as a seven-hour plane ride to get a five-minute procedure is what we’re looking at right now,” Nisen said.

Most of the clinics that have seen an increase are located in eastern and central Washington. One Planned Parenthood clinic in Sunnyside saw just one abortion patient between January and May of 2022. In that same period of 2023, they had 23.

“Washington vigorously supports those challenging Idaho’s patently cruel and unconstitutional law restricting travel for abortions,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “This law places Idahoan youth in grave danger and unlawfully infringes on every person’s First Amendment rights to free speech and to travel freely between states’ borders. As I said in my April 4 letter to Gov. Little when he signed this repugnant law, we will continue to harbor and comfort all Idahoans who seek health care services that are denied to them in Idaho.”

Inslee also claims that Idaho’s law also harms the ability of states like Washington to provide timely medical care. In a letter to Idaho’s governor in April, Gov. Inslee warned that Idaho’s law would likely result in an “increased mortality rate of Idahoan women and girls.”

Washington attorney general joins coalition challenging Idaho’s near-total abortion ban

Ferguson has previously joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing a brief in support of the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit challenging Idaho’s new abortion law in August of last year.

Ferguson’s office hopes the brief will help convince the Idaho judge to temporarily suspend the law through an injunction.

Local News

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, ...

Associated Press

Trump indicted for his efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results. Follow live updates

  WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for live updates on the Justice Department’s indictment of former President Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The charges focus on schemes by Trump and his allies to subvert the transfer of power and keep him in office despite his loss […]

15 hours ago

Ballot drop box King County, elections even year...

Frank Sumrall

King County voter turnout plateaus ahead of August primary

King County is one day away from its 2023 primary election, but less than 17% of its registered voters have turned in ballots.

15 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO Newsradio Traffic)...

Frank Sumrall

Fire breaks out in parking lot of KIRO Newsradio offices

A small brush fire broke out near the offices of KIRO Newsradio, Seattle Sports, and MyNorthwest.

15 hours ago

elections security...

Bill Kaczaraba

What’s at stake on primary election day in Washington state

It's primary election day in Washington state. The three biggest counties in the Puget Sound area have much at stake.

15 hours ago

Washington State Patrol...

Sam Campbell

Washington State Patrol unveils new hit-and-run alert

Hit-and-runs continue to plague Washington roadways, and the state patrol is launching a new text alert system to catch those responsible.

15 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

Park service tracking mountain lion after it mauled child in Olympic National Park

Cougar sightings and interactions are becoming more common across our region. Over the weekend, one of these close calls took a terrifying turn.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

AG Ferguson files brief challenging Idaho’s abortion travel ban