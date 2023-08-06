Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Stanwood deck collapse puts 8 in hospital

Aug 5, 2023, 5:05 PM

Stanwood deck collapse...

Eight people were taken to the hospital Friday following a deck collapse at a youth camp near Stanwood. (KIRO 7 News)

(KIRO 7 News)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

STANWOOD, WASH. — Eight people were taken to the hospital Friday following a deck collapse at a youth camp near Stanwood.

According to the Maryville Fire District, first responders arrived at Camp Killoqua around 9 pm after reports that a deck collapse had injured campers.

Firefighters immediately began treating victims for injuries and rescuing people who were still trapped underneath parts of the collapsed deck. First responders initially struggled as access to the campground was limited with only one road leading to camp.

More Stanwood news: $500,000 of crab stolen by man posing as Safeway employee in Stanwood

25 people were on the deck when it collapsed. A 25-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries to her leg. 7 other victims were taken to a local hospital with less serious injuries, all in stable condition.

Camp Killoqua says that no children were on the deck at the time of the collapse.

Local News

Zulily Seattle...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Zulily puts Seattle headquarters on rental market

There are signs that the e-commerce platform Zulily is moving out of its Seattle-based corporate headquarters.

20 hours ago

Seafair weekend weather...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle weather a mixed bag over Seafair weekend

Seattle-area weather may not be perfect for Seafair weekend, but it (hopefully) shouldn't hamper your plans to watch the Blue Angels.

20 hours ago

Mega Millions jackpot...

Associated Press

Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion

Another Mega Millions drawing, another night without a jackpot winner. The top prize increased to $1.55 billion for Tuesday night.

20 hours ago

Veteran Bill Sterett, driver of the Miss Budweiser, pulls ahead of the Miss U.S. and Bill Muncey in...

Feliks Banel

It’s a local thing: hydroplanes echo through Seattle history

It's been a noisy summertime tradition and popular spectator sport in Seattle for decades. Old-timers say new arrivals don't get it, and they don't appreciate the heritage of a contest that's dear to locals.

20 hours ago

Lake Stevens alligator...

Jonah Oaklief, KIRO 7 News

8-foot alligator among reptiles killed in Lake Stevens house fire

A Lake Stevens house fire early Friday morning has killed an eight-foot alligator along with other reptiles.

20 hours ago

sourdough fire...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Sourdough Fire in Whatcom County expands to 2,933 acres, 0% contained

A fire in Whatcom County has expanded significantly, growing from 30 acres to 2,933 acres, in just two days.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Stanwood deck collapse puts 8 in hospital