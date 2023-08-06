Stanwood deck collapse puts 8 in hospital

STANWOOD, WASH. — Eight people were taken to the hospital Friday following a deck collapse at a youth camp near Stanwood.

According to the Maryville Fire District, first responders arrived at Camp Killoqua around 9 pm after reports that a deck collapse had injured campers.

Firefighters immediately began treating victims for injuries and rescuing people who were still trapped underneath parts of the collapsed deck. First responders initially struggled as access to the campground was limited with only one road leading to camp.

25 people were on the deck when it collapsed. A 25-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries to her leg. 7 other victims were taken to a local hospital with less serious injuries, all in stable condition.

Camp Killoqua says that no children were on the deck at the time of the collapse.