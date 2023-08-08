Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Are we getting the message? 6 years into the E-DUI

Aug 8, 2023, 4:47 AM

E-DUI message...

A woman is driving with a cell phone (posed scene). Photo: Melissa Erichsen/dpa (Photo by Melissa Erichsen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(Photo by Melissa Erichsen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

It has been six years since Washington’s distracted driving law, known as an electronic DUI or an E-DUI, went into effect. Are drivers finally getting the message?

The year 2022 was the deadliest on Washington roads since 1990 when 750 people were killed. This came after a then-record 675 people were killed in 2021.

Impairment continues to be the likeliest cause of these deadly crashes. Speeding is the second most common culprit. Not wearing a seatbelt is the third most common reason for a fatality crash.

Coming in fourth is distracted driving. It has steadily declined since the law went into effect, even with a slight uptick in 2020. Distracted driving represents the cause of 16% of the 750 fatal crashes last year.

More Chokepoints: Seattle’s new ‘front door’ opens to public at Colman Dock

King County does a yearly survey about distracted driving, and the stats show drivers are pretty good about obeying the law.

“Eighty-two percent believe it’s unlikely that they will talk on a handheld phone while driving that number increased from 2020,” Target Zero manager Gurman Kaur said. “Ninety-three percent found it unacceptable to type a text or email while driving, and that’s an increase from last year.”

But the goal is to get to 100%.

“Our survey has shown that we’ve seen a gradual increase in overall behavior and knowledge about distracted driving in King County, but our goal, of course, is to make sure 100% King County residents are driving distracted free,” Kaur said.

And that’s why King County deputies are doing a high visibility emphasis patrol on distracted driving this week.

“Patrols will be out looking for people who are distracted, and that includes having cell phones even if they’re stopped at a red light,” Kaur said.  “That’s still something that’s not acceptable to do.”

And that’s where I see most of the violations. For some reason, people still think they can mess with the phone while stopping at a signal. That’s just as much of a violation as doing it while at speed.

I still see people holding the phone to their mouths too.

“Most of us want to follow the rules,” Kaur said. “Most of us want to drive distraction-free, we also recognize that traffic fatalities are on the rise, and distraction is a contributing factor. It’s a choice people make, and it’s a dangerous one.”

It’s a $136 ticket if you’re caught using your phone. A second violation in five years will cost you $234.

The simplest way to avoid an E-DUI is to put your phone in the glove box or in the trunk before you go. If you’re going to keep it in the car while you drive, put it in a cradle and do all your GPS and navigation before you leave.

You can still hold your phone while making an emergency call.

Check out more of Chris Sullivan’s Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

Seattle Colman Dock...

Chris Sullivan

Seattle’s new ‘front door’ opens to public at Colman Dock

It's a new look at Seattle's Colman Dock for ferry passengers this week, as the "front door" to the terminal has finally opened to the public.

5 days ago

New I-5 lane Seattle...

Chris Sullivan

Who knew a small lane switch on I-5 could create such chaos?

Wednesday was rough on northbound Interstate 5. A small lane shift led to seven-mile backups and hour delays into Seattle until after the express lanes opened for the afternoon commute.

12 days ago

Puget Sound commute...

Chris Sullivan

Study: Traffic is back, but trips aren’t ending up in downtown Seattle

What will it take to get people to return back to Seattle? The latest traffic numbers on commuting into downtown are not encouraging.

13 days ago

New I-5 lane Seattle...

Chris Sullivan

New I-5 lane close to opening in downtown Seattle

How do you add a new lane onto northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle without a huge mega-project? You get creative and use what you have.

14 days ago

montlake project...

Chris Sullivan

SR 520 Montlake lid project one step closer to finish line after this weekend

Only four more days until Montlake can have its neighborhood back. Residents just have to survive another weekend closure of State Route 520.

18 days ago

Seattle Traffic...

Chris Sullivan

Seattle’s new safety czar lays out priorities for Vision Zero

Seattle has doubled down on its Vision Zero policy, elevating the city engineer to a newly-created position.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Are we getting the message? 6 years into the E-DUI